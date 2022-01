BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Teachers Association is not satisfied with the Baker Administration’s effort to get rapid COVID-19 tests to educators and school staff before the return from the holiday break, calling it a “last-minute scramble” and “logistical nightmare.” The tests that were supposed to arrive on Thursday have been delayed by supply chain constraints. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Wednesday announced it would send a total of 200,000 test kits out to every school district, enough for schools to give two at-home tests to each employee. Teachers and staff are encouraged to take one of...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO