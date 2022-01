If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We might’ve been singing it for years but—between the plummeting temperatures, frequent flurries, and slick spots—the weather outside really is frightful. And, though we’ve found clever ways to stay warm, there are only so many layers you can throw on and only so many cups of hot cocoa you can drink. Sometimes, you need to call in some reinforcements and crank up the thermostat.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO