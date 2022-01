From fireworks to karaoke dance parties to the whopping $55,000 option, these celebrations start 2022 out right. It’s time to say so long (and good riddance) to 2021 and start 2022 off right — or as best as we can, given the circumstances. Here, our list of all the top New Year’s Eve celebrations around Philadelphia — from live music to bull riding. (Want the scoop on where to dine? Check out this Foobooz list.) Keep in mind that these events are subject to change based on developing COVID guidelines, so be sure to check the websites for the latest information and safety measures. Stay safe out there, and cheers to 2022.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO