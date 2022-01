FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Kincaid woman faces felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. On November 12, 2021, deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident on Rt 61 in the Kincaid area. Deputies were informed that a passerby had picked up the injured occupants and taken them to PMC Hospital in Oak Hill. When deputies arrived at the hospital, the driver showed signs of possible impairment. There were also two juveniles being treated for injuries with other family members. A search warrant was obtained for the driver’s toxicology report, and it showed the driver to have multiple controlled substances in her blood.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV ・ 14 DAYS AGO