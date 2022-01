Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker met with the media on Sunday to discuss the Spartans’ roster situation heading into the Peach Bowl. The Spartans will play Pitt on Dec. 30 in the Peach Bowl.

Watch the press conference video below (courtesy of the Detroit Free Press):

