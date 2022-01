More lawsuits are coming to fight President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The latest one from Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and 23 other state attorneys general involves a new mandate for Head Start programs, which says staff, volunteers and others coming in contact with Head Start students must get vaccinated by Jan. 31. It also says everybody at Head Start programs ages 2 and up must wear face masks.

