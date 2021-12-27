ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

CRUMBL Cookies Are Coming to Bossier!

q973radio.com
 5 days ago

Crumbl is known for being the premier place for milk and cookies, with its weekly...

www.q973radio.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bossier City, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Bossier Parish, LA
Restaurants
City
Shreveport, LA
Bossier Parish, LA
Food & Drinks
Shreveport, LA
Restaurants
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
County
Bossier Parish, LA
Shreveport, LA
Food & Drinks
Bossier Parish, LA
Lifestyle
Shreveport, LA
Lifestyle
Bossier City, LA
Restaurants
Bossier City, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
Bossier City, LA
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakeries#Food Drink#The Shreveport Times
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy