ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets lineman Conor McDermott shows off ‘tight end skills’ with key TD catch

By Brian Costello
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago

The play was called “Wally Cross.”

It is something the Jets have been practicing for about four or five weeks. Their extra offensive lineman, in the game as a tight end, would run 4 to 6 yards and then break right. Conor McDermott, who was the extra lineman for the Jets this week, was ready for his moment.

The 6-foot-8, 310-pounder caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Zach Wilson with 9:16 left in the Jets’ 26-21 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

“McDermott has been saying all along, ‘Hey. I’m an ex-tight end,’ ” acting head coach Ron Middleton said. “This guy came to me and was like, ‘What kind of release you think I should use? Should I go out-and-in or just swim him right now?’ Like, get away from me! We’re not getting you the ball! We ran this play twice in practice this week and Zach has thrown it to him both times with no pressure, no ad-libbing at all. Just, BOOM! Throw it to him and he looked very natural catching the ball. He made a hell of a catch today. I was so happy for him.”

It was hard to tell who was happiest about the pass after the game. It was Wilson’s only touchdown pass of the game (he did run for another) and he was thrilled.

“That was probably the highlight of my entire life so far, that touchdown pass,” Wilson said. “The funny part was we put the play in in practice and the O-line gives me crap for never throwing it to them. … I escaped to the right, and I just see this big dude with his hands in the air in the back of the end zone with nobody around him. I’m just like, ‘Oh my gosh, should I throw it to him? Is this happening? This is exactly what we talked about — what happens if I scramble and he’s open?’ The dude made an awesome catch coming down with it.

“But that was probably one of the [most fun] moments of my college, NFL, high school, whatever, career to hit that one right there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cuc6F_0dWUTCDZ00
The Jets celebrate Conor McDermott’s touchdown in the fourth quarter.

McDermott said it was his first touchdown since either middle school or high school when he was a “skinny 230.”

“When I was running and realized no one was on me, it was just exciting. I was like, ‘I’m catching this,’ ” McDermott said. “I saw him scrambling and then started waving. Then right when he pulled up, made eye contact, saw the ball and just grabbed it. My old tight end skills from high school came out.”

The Jets placed DT Quinnen Williams on the reserve-COVID-19 list on Sunday morning. He was the 20th player on the Jets to land on the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4APpdQ_0dWUTCDZ00
Michael Carter (left) ran for 118 of the Jets’ 273 rushing yards.

The 273 rushing yards were the most by the Jets since their Oct. 7, 2018, game against the Broncos. … Braxton Berrios’ kickoff return for a touchdown was the first Jets’ kick return for a touchdown since Dec. 23, 2018, when Andre Roberts returned one against the Packers.

TE Trevon Wesco and C Connor McGovern both left the game with knee injuries and will undergo testing Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Wife’s Troubling Admission

This season has been one to forget for Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with a plethora of injuries and hasn’t been able to put up impressive numbers. Mayfield’s play this season has drawn a lot of criticism. Some of it is warranted, but there’s a line that fans shouldn’t cross. Unfortunately, there are a few fans taking things way too far.
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Broncos#American Football
The Spun

Look: Mike Zimmer Announces Vikings Starting QB For Packers Game

Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Ex-QB Lamar Jackson grits it out for Rams

After missing the last 2 games with an ankle injury, ex-Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Wednesday for the Ravens to prepare for a game against the Rams. The Louisville legend injured his ankle on Dec. 12th when the Ravens lost to a “sweater-party” to Cleveland. The question is whether or not he will suit up on Sunday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Philip Rivers was on Christmas vacation when Colts called

While the Indianapolis Colts were mapping out their scenarios when it comes to the quarterback position, their former starter in Philip Rivers became an option. With Carson Wentz testing positive for COVID-19 and being out for five days at a minimum, head coach Frank Reich reached out to Rivers about the situation. The 40-year-old quarterback was on Christmas vacation with his family.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers insider has bad news on potential Ben Roethlisberger replacement

The Steelers need a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger, but per one team insider, that replacement may already be on the team. Mason Rudolph was originally drafted as a long-term project, thought to eventually one day take over for Roethlisberger as he entered his late-30’s. Well, Roethlisberger has played longer than expected, while Rudolph hasn’t made the necessary transition an easy one.
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Former Alabama Star On Friday

The Indianapolis Colts have already made a plethora of roster moves this week, including activating linebacker Darius Leonard and offensive guard Quenton Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Colts announced a couple of new moves. For starters, they signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to their practice squad. They...
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here’s What Josh Allen Got His Friends For Christmas

Well, it is good to be friends with Josh Allen, huh?. And when we say friends, we mean teammates. It is pretty cusomary for quarterbacks in the National Football Leauge to buy their offensive line or wide receivers gifts for Christmas or at the end of the year and it looks like Josh Allen got Stefon Diggs a good present this year.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Called Out For What He Said About Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow thoroughly humiliated the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday. One former Ravens defender didn’t take too kindly to that – but his comments have landed him in some hot water. On Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, NFL analyst Bart Scott declared that “the...
NFL
FanSided

Kirk Cousins let down the Vikings and Mike Zimmer

Kirk Cousins knew he was at risk of missing a critical game late in the year due to his vaccination status. He remained stubborn anyway. Cousins’ decision not to get vaccinated would be fine, had he not contracted the virus right before a must-win game on Sunday Night Football.
NFL
The Spun

Desmond Howard Reacts To Ridiculous Alabama Narrative

No. 1 Alabama will enter this Friday’s College Football semifinal as almost two-touchdown favorites over No. 4 Cincinnati. However, one of the Crimson Tide’s best players doesn’t think his team is being treated as such. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson said in his media session earlier this week...
ALABAMA STATE
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy