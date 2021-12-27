ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Australia Take Narrow Lead As England Fight Back In 3rd Test

By Martin PARRY
IBTimes
IBTimes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marcus Harris made a battling 76 as Australia edged 15 runs clear at tea on day two of the third Test after England staged a fightback to keep their Ashes hopes alive on Monday. It came after the visitors -- who must win in Melbourne -- were rocked by...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England return to nets as work begins to save face in Ashes series

Ten England players returned to the MCG nets on what should have been day four of the Boxing Day Test, as work began on averting an Ashes whitewash that takes captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood down with it.A resounding defeat on the third morning in Melbourne saw English hopes of reclaiming the urn disappear in just 12 days of cricket and left Australia to fill their unexpectedly free afternoon to hold an impromptu party on the outfield.England retreated to the dressing room to commiserate and await the latest round of Covid-19 testing – the squad have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Pat Cummins
Person
Mcg
Person
Marnus Labuschagne
Person
David Warner
Person
Nathan Lyon
Person
Justin Langer
The Independent

A Blackburn landmark celebrated – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 30.FootballA former 20-goal Blackburn striker applauded the newest member of the club.Keep up your great work @benbreo 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/4THQRnkwhx— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) December 30, 2021Thanks @alanshearer 👍🏻😁 https://t.co/asr1Oettug— Ben Brereton (@benbreo) December 30, 2021The World Cup account remembered one of the competition’s great goalkeepers.⭐️ Remembering the great Gordon Banks, who was born 84 years ago today 🧤@England | #WorldCup | #TBT pic.twitter.com/KT2ZjPmCkD— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 30, 2021Son...
NFL
The Independent

England crossing fingers over Covid outbreak ahead of Sydney Ashes Test

James Anderson says England’s Ashes squad are crossing their fingers and hoping the Covid-19 outbreak which will see head coach Chris Silverwood miss the fourth Test has not spread any further.A series that has lurched from bad to worse on the field is now beset by concerns over the virus, which has already infected seven people from the wider touring group in MelbourneThe under-pressure Silverwood tested negative on Wednesday but one of his family members did return a positive result and he has been instructed to isolate with them for up to 10 days, meaning assistant coach Graham Thorpe...
WORLD
The Independent

England’s Ashes humiliation leaves Chris Silverwood’s shortcomings as head coach exposed

As the knives point towards Chris Silverwood after England succumbed to a dismissal Ashes defeat following just 12 days of play across three Tests, it is probably worth reflecting how he ended up in charge of men’s team in the first place.As he stumbled through platitudes after Australia had made it 3-0 with a humiliating innings and 14-run victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, he looked a man woefully out of his depth. But Silverwood was there on merit. His appointment at the end of the 2019 summer, having worked as the bowling coach and assistant to Trevor Bayliss...
SPORTS
The Independent

England turn to Adam Hollioake with coaching ranks depleted ahead of fourth Ashes Test

England have drafted in former one-day captain Adam Hollioake to bolster their depleted coaching ranks ahead of the fourth Test in Sydney.Four key members of the backroom team have been left behind in Melbourne as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in camp. Head coach Chris Silverwood is isolating with his family while spin coach Jeetan Patel fast bowling mentor Jon Lewis and strength and conditioning lead Darren Veness all tested positive.That has led to an SOS for Hollioake, the former Surrey all-rounder who was renowned as an innovative thinker in his playing days and captained the ODI side...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#England#Dangerman David Warner#Australian
The Independent

Chris Woakes backs Joe Root to continue as England captain

Chris Woakes has endorsed Joe Root continuing as England captain despite an abject showing in the Ashes which saw their hopes of reclaiming the urn disappear in just 12 days of cricket.Root and head coach Chris Silverwood have already kicked the inevitable questions about their positions into the long post-series grass but there is a feeling the skipper, at least, could have a say in his own future.If the tour continues its nose-dive trajectory, broader change is not off the cards but for now Root will overtake predecessor Sir Alastair Cook’s record of 59 Tests at the helm when...
SPORTS
The Independent

Covid continues to loom over Ashes as Australia’s Travis Head tests positive

Covid-19 continued to cast a long shadow over the Ashes, with a positive test for Australia batter Travis Head the latest issue to raise question marks over the last two Test matches.Head’s result came back after the latest round of PCR testing, forcing him into a mandatory seven-day isolation in Melbourne while the rest of the squad move on to Sydney for the fourth Test.That represents a further escalation following an outbreak in the England camp, which has so far seen seven cases comprising three members of support staff and four of the travelling family group.Head coach Chris Silverwood is...
WORLD
The Independent

Darker times lie ahead after year cricket would like to forget

Starting an annual review with the events of 16 November feels like opening a book somewhere near the end. But this was the day English cricket had more eyes and ears tuned to its frequency in 2021. A seminal moment in a challenging year for the summer game. It was on this date Azeem Rafiq sat in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee and reopened his scars, more than a year after going public with stories of abuse and institutional racism. The journey to this point had been tough, riddled with the usual snakepits whistleblowers must navigate...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Chris Silverwood power with England is ‘nonsense’, claims Mark Butcher

Mark Butcher insists head coach Chris Silverwood’s power in the England set-up is “nonsense” after going 3-0 down to Australia to concede the Ashes.Silverwood is under pressure to keep his job beyond the series, having operated as both head coach and chief selector.And Butcher believes the balance is not right for England to thrive at Test level after another humiliating series defeat.“He has been given an extraordinary amount of power as he’s also the chief selector, which is utter nonsense,” Butcher told Sky Sports News.“It’s completely unsustainable. Whether or not the messaging from him is now starting to fall...
SPORTS
The Independent

Australia hopeful of no further disruptions after squad’s negative Covid-19 tests

Australia are hopeful of no further disruptions ahead of the fourth Ashes Test after their squad returned a full round of negative Covid-19 tests.Doubts had descended on the New Year fixture in Sydney when batter Travis Head was found to be carrying the virus prior to the team’s departure from Melbourne on Friday.He was the first player from either side to test positive in what has become a daily screening schedule, but seven members of England’s wider touring party, as well as match referee David Boon, had contracted the virus in recent days.Australia's players and support staff got the all-clear...
WORLD
The Independent

Australian batter Travis Head out of fourth Ashes Test after contracting Covid

Australian batsman Travis Head has been ruled out of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney after testing positive to Covid-19.The 28-year-old was due to fly from Melbourne to Sydney to take on England at the SCG on January 5.In a statement released on Friday morning, Cricket Australia said Head tested positive after a routine PCR test and has been asymptomatic.The batsman will now remain in isolation in Melbourne for seven days – per the Victorian Government’s current health requirements.A Cricket Australia spokesperson said that the remainder of the Australian squad, their families and support staff underwent PCR and RAT tests...
WORLD
The Independent

Gallagher hails Foxes and Terry heads home – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 29.FootballLiam Gallagher enjoyed Leicester’s win over Liverpool.Don’t underestimate a fox 🦊 MCFC CHAMPIONS— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 29, 2021John Terry announced he was heading home.I’m delighted to announce that I’m coming home, and have taken up a consultancy role @ChelseaFC academy. As well as delivering on field coaching sessions I will be involved in coaching discussions and mentoring our academy players.💙⚽️ pic.twitter.com/dLW8gnXlxp— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) December 29, 2021Gary Neville...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ichi Ban overall winner of controversy-hit Sydney-Hobart yacht race

Ichi Ban was confirmed Saturday as the overall handicap winner of the gruelling Sydney-to-Hobart yacht race, pipping rival Celestial which finished faster but was hit by a time penalty. It was the third Sydney-Hobart handicap victory for the 52-foot (15.9-metre) Ichi Ban, owned and skippered by Matt Allen. But the win was overshadowed by controversy because of the penalty against Celestial, imposed after protests were lodged by Ichi Ban and by the race organisers. "To win with Ichi Ban a third time is unbelievable. It's always better, ideally, not to go into the room to decide," Ichi Ban's Allen said Friday.
SPORTS
AFP

Bumrah hailed after making crucial breakthroughs for India

Jasprit Bumrah was hailed by Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour after making two late breakthroughs on the fourth day of the first Test against South Africa on Wednesday. South Africa, needing 305 to win, were 94 for four at the close, with home captain Dean Elgar unbeaten on 52. Indiaâs progress to victory was held up by a defiant partnership between Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen, who eked out 40 runs for the third wicket at less than two runs an over and threatened to see their side through to the close of play. But Bumrah came back for a final spell on a hot afternoon and produced a superb delivery which snaked back and bowled Van der Dussen, who did not offer a shot.
SPORTS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
29K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy