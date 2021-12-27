Australia Take Narrow Lead As England Fight Back In 3rd Test

Chris Woakes has endorsed Joe Root continuing as England captain despite an abject showing in the Ashes which saw their hopes of reclaiming the urn disappear in just 12 days of cricket.Root and head coach Chris Silverwood have already kicked the inevitable questions about their positions into the long post-series grass but there is a feeling the skipper, at least, could have a say in his own future.If the tour continues its nose-dive trajectory, broader change is not off the cards but for now Root will overtake predecessor Sir Alastair Cook’s record of 59 Tests at the helm when...

