Even before the reintroduction of 20-30 more wolves to rural Colorado counties, a rancher has suffered financial loss. So how will the rancher(s) be compensated?. My sources in the cattle industry say a mixed-breed 500 pound heifer’s value is $950. This purebred heifer’s value is $200-300 more. The rancher must also consider his future investment profits lost. At 2 years of age, the killed heifer would have reproduced one calf per year for at least 10-12 years. If the offspring were sold at today’s market value, the rancher’s loss would be in the range of $180,000. Will the ranchers who suffer from wolf losses be paid fairly?

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO