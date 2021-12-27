ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Open Forum: Global warming is 'politically manufactured'

By BERNARD SWOPE
Winchester Star
 5 days ago

H. Murray Shantz’s Nov. 24 letter to the editor expressed hope for return of “rational writing” regarding “Man Made ClimateChange.” Paraphrasing Sherlock Holmes — “come Shantz” — “come scientific citizens” — The progressive existential ClimateScare Game is again...

Lancaster Farming

Blaming Bovines Is the Wrong Approach in Global Warming Debate [Opinion]

There are some positions that are so controversial that if you dare to disagree, you will most certainly be met with an onslaught on criticism. I believe the earth’s climate is changing – as it always has – but I’m not convinced it’s a doomsday scenario. More importantly, I disagree with anyone who points a finger solely at domestic agriculture when assigning blame for the changing climate.
AGRICULTURE
Winchester Star

Open Forum: Continuing the climate debate

He did it again. In a Dec. 16 Open Forum, Nick Snow took my words out of context to make it seem that I’m not serious about man’s negative influence on the environment. Nick claimed that I recommended delaying solutions to the clean energy transition for 50 to 100 years. He went on to belittle my suggestion of “a pilot program” with a nonsensical statement of earth A, and earth B.
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
Winchester Star

Letter to the editor: Fed up with 'climate change deniers'

I’ve tried to be tolerant of Bernard Swope’s frequent climate change denial right wing propaganda, but in his latest letter to the editor he falsely claimed that climate scientists are “faux consensus scientists.”. For over 30 years, I helped to provide IT support for a major group...
ENVIRONMENT
coloradopolitics.com

Could decomposing corn be global warming strategy?

Scientists who are developing a process for extracting carbon from the air and sequestering it for thousands or possibly tens of thousands of years are competing for the $100 million XPRIZE for “tackling the biggest threat facing humanity — fighting climate change and rebalancing Earth’s carbon cycle.”
AGRICULTURE
Winchester Star

Open Forum: Climate change is real, and humanity must react accordingly

James Holland and other commentators have criticized the need to address climate change and the urgency to abandon fossil fuels. It is indeed a daunting challenge; should we resort to nuclear energy? But the alternative to keep on burning coal and oil is untenable. Here’s why: The six warmest temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Voices: We urgently need to rethink the funding of global climate action

The UN climate summit in Glasgow failed to deliver either the policies needed to reduce carbon emissions at the scale and speed the science demands, or the finance necessary to enable countries in the global south to address the loss and damage they are suffering now, let alone fund the transition to a zero-carbon future.Amid the disappointment, however, there were two positive developments. First, the agreement that the “ratchet” mechanism will be revisited on an annual basis, which should build pressure on governments to make bigger and faster cuts in carbon emissions. It also means they’ll be held to account...
ENVIRONMENT
salemstate.edu

Professor Noel Healy Speaks at the Global Forum for Democratizing Work

Open Society University Network Economic Democracy Initiative recently ran a “Democratizing Work after the Pandemic,” public speaker series that brought prominent scholars from a variety of disciplines to interrogate the importance of democratizing work as an economic, geopolitical and civic project in a world that is still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. Geography and sustainability professor Noel Healy was one of these speakers. His talk entitled, “A just transition for whom? The contested politics of global decarbonization,” can be viewed online.
SALEM, MA
Salon

The climate crisis report card for 2021

While COVID-19 was the most conspicuous science story of 2021, it may not have been the one with the most significant long-term consequences. This is not to say that the pandemic wasn't continually traumatic and tragic; to the contrary. But in 50,000 years, when the effects of industrial pollution from this century are still affecting Earth's climate, the coronavirus pandemic will be but a minor historical blip compared to the long-term ramifications of greenhouse gas emissions.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Archbishop of Canterbury: There are ‘real reasons to hope’ on climate action

The Archbishop of Canterbury has urged the public not to “despair” over climate change as he said there are “real reasons to hope” in 2022.The Most Rev Justin Welby used his new year’s message on BBC 1 to address the issue, following a year in which the UK hosted the UN’s climate summit in Glasgow.“When it comes to climate change, it is tempting to despair,” Mr Welby said in quotes aired on BBC Radio 5.“But there are real reasons to hope.“People of every background are campaigning and working for justice.“Important steps were taken at the Cop26 summit. World leaders recognise the...
ENVIRONMENT
