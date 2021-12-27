541781_6_.jpg

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Kilgore News Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenewable Energy Dogmatism Is Turning the World Red. Just Ask Ukraine and Taiwan. In the current day and age, energy security is...

AFP

Iran announces new space launch during nuclear talks

Iran on Thursday said it has carried out a new space launch, sparking concern in Washington which said such moves show the need to revive a 2015 nuclear deal. Iran insists its space programme is for civilian and defence purposes only, and does not breach the nuclear deal or any other international agreement.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dallassun.com

US diverts LNG supplies away from China

Tankers loaded with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) that was reportedly destined for China have been diverted to head towards Britain instead, as Europe's energy crisis worsens by the day. The cargo is making its way through the UK's inshore waterways in a move that is "critical to tempering even...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Security#Renewable Energy#Russia#Ukraine#Jpg
Victoria Advocate

What to Do About a Government That's Always Watching Us. Two University of Maryland professors recently announced they developed a software program called “Geneva” that can protect people from the pervasive surveillance of their online activities by repressive governments like the People’s Republic of China. This will help Chinese citizens, but it is no solution for them. China has created unprecedented surveillance networks in which cameras, facial recognition and artificial intelligence overseeing every communication and commercial transaction work together to create a startlingly clear portrait of more than 1 billion individuals in real time.
TECHNOLOGY
Kilgore News Herald

The Russian Orthodox Church has long been an instrument for the Kremlin’s foreign meddling. Its influence in the Balkans now is reaching new heights, possibly with disastrous consequences for European security. As Russian President Vladimir Putin takes aim at Montenegro through the Orthodox Church, NATO must watch carefully for Kremlin-backed destabilization in the heart of its second-newest member-state. A compromised Montenegro could disrupt the Balkans and expose NATO’s southern flank.
RELIGION
Fox News

Russia will strike Ukraine soon -- Putin is playing with Biden and NATO

Do not be distracted by Russia’s announcement on Sunday of a troop withdrawal from the Ukrainian border. It may appear that Moscow is signaling, ahead of the just announced U.S.-Russia talks early next year, that it favors a diplomatic approach to resolving the current standoff with the U.S. and NATO over Ukraine. But in all likelihood it is just a ruse.
POLITICS
dallassun.com

The Week In Russia: The Shifting Shape Of The Past

Thirty years after the U.S.S.R.'s collapse, courts ordered the closure of the human rights and historical research group Memorial, making what observers said was a big move to whitewash the past and the present. Meanwhile, Moscow pressed ahead with an effort to roll back some of the results of the Soviet breakup.
EUROPE
The Independent

China should ‘avoid military adventurism’, says Taiwan president in New Year’s speech

Amid simmering tensions with China, Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen has urged the country to curb its “military adventurism” and said that conflict was not the answer. In a New Year’s Eve message broadcast on Facebook on Friday, Ms Tsai said: “We must remind the Beijing authorities to not misjudge the situation and to prevent the internal expansion of ‘military adventurism’.”Taiwan and China split after a civil war in 1949. While Taiwan sees itself as an independent country, China considers it to be a part of its territory.Tensions have risen in recent months following China’s rapid military buildup around Taiwan,...
POLITICS
Victoria Advocate

Central to the fight over President Biden’s Build Back Better bill has been the use – or misuse – of budget reconciliation to advance the package. Attention has been focused on the cost and politics of the package, but it is also important to take stock of the process. What is budget reconciliation, and how has it changed?
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin planning ‘emergency’ exit from Ukraine over Russian invasion

The United States Embassy in Kyiv is working on “emergency preparations” in the event it must evacuate non-emergency personnel or diplomats’ families due to a Russian invasion of Ukraine, internal emails obtained by ABC News revealed this week. As Russian President Vladimir Putin considers “diverse” military options...
FOREIGN POLICY
Victoria Advocate

Washington Antitrust Efforts Ignore Predatory Practices of Big Software Vendors. Competition policy and antitrust legislation are currently enjoying a renaissance in Washington and the technology industry is once again the target of much scrutiny. However, as the Biden administration and Congress debate how best to curb the ability of technology leaders to misuse their market power, they are ignoring the practices of legacy software providers such as Oracle and Microsoft. Despite their reputation for leveraging their dominant position to force unwitting customers into unwelcomed and restrictive licensing agreements, these companies appear to be flying under the radar in the current competition debate.
POLITICS

