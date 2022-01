Owners Dan and Stephanee Baumgardner opened Fox’s Pizza Den at 144 North Main St. in Columbiana. Chamber of Commerce members and the Baumgardners held an official ribbon-cutting Wednesday evening. Since opening Dan said he has had twice the amount of business he expected. The Baumgardner started planning the opening in January 2020. As part of Dan’s dream to open a pizza he is elated to partner with a franchise with a company that emphasis his values of loyalty and family. Dan hopes to expand to several locations. “We are local, we live in the community and thank you for your support,” he said. Dan recommends the Stromboli and a specialty item referred to as the Champ. Morning Journal/Danielle Garner.

COLUMBIANA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO