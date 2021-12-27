LETTER: Governor needs to be praised for Alzheimer's funding

Dahlkemper's leadership saved lives amid COVID-19 pandemic. As 2022 approaches, we will soon be welcoming Brenton Davis as the new County Executive. We should all be wishing him well, as his success will be our future. He will be inheriting the work done by previous administrations, including that of our current County Executive, Kathy Dahlkemper. It is important now to recognize the strengths she brought in abundance to that job. Dahlkemper is not one to lead by fear or hesitation, utilizing instead an approach that has yielded an impressive list of accomplishments.

