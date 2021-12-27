ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

LETTER: Governor needs to be praised for Alzheimer's funding

yoursun.com
 5 days ago

Gov. DeSantis has made Alzheimer’s a focus for funding in his 2022 budget, with an additional $10 million invested in vital home and community-based services and a $15 million increase in research funding. With 580,000 in...

www.yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

Sen. Klobuchar Hosts Discussion on Alzheimer’s Funding, Care, and Research

DULUTH, Minn. – On Tuesday, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar hosted a panel of six guests to discuss the topic of Alzheimer’s in America. Among the individual topics discussed included education of the debilitating disease, long-term insurance, support for caregivers, funding to pay living wages for healthcare workers, and reducing the stigma surrounding the disease.
DULUTH, MN
yoursun.com

EDITORIAL: State touts its record helping seniors

OUR POSITION: The Florida Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA) deserves credit for its increased services to seniors in 2020. We’re impressed with the accomplishments of the Florida Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA) this past year. A larger budget and reaching out to Florida’s aging population certainly made headway in helping our older population live fuller lives with access to educational opportunities and a more mobile lifestyle.
POLITICS
Urban Milwaukee

UCC Works to Address Alzheimer’s

A diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, a neurological condition that causes people to lose their memory, is hard for anyone to deal with. But for elders on Milwaukee’s South Side, who may be far away from a place they used to call home and surrounded by a language they didn’t grow up speaking, the effects can be even more difficult.
MILWAUKEE, WI
prairiestatewire.com

53 people die in Illinois from kidney disease in week ending November 20

There were 53 deaths with nephritis, nephrotic syndrome and nephrosis listed as the underlying cause reported in Illinois during the week ending November 20, a 17.2 percent decrease from the previous week, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the week ending November 20, there were 2,337...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Erie Times News

Letters: Dahlkemper praised, senators urged to support Build Back Better

Dahlkemper's leadership saved lives amid COVID-19 pandemic. As 2022 approaches, we will soon be welcoming Brenton Davis as the new County Executive. We should all be wishing him well, as his success will be our future. He will be inheriting the work done by previous administrations, including that of our current County Executive, Kathy Dahlkemper. It is important now to recognize the strengths she brought in abundance to that job. Dahlkemper is not one to lead by fear or hesitation, utilizing instead an approach that has yielded an impressive list of accomplishments.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Alzheimer’s Is Soaring

There was much excitement when the FDA announced in June of 2021 that it has accelerated the approval of Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm — the first approved for the disease in 18 years. There is no cure for the progressive disease that affects cognitive functions like memory, speech, and motor skills. Despite the significant need, […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WEHT/WTVW

Pritzker, hospital leaders urge hospitals to postpone non-emergency surgeries during omicron surge

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — In anticipation of a likely surge of post-holiday COVID-19 cases and a potential shortage of staffed ICU beds, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Health and Hospital Association are urging hospitals to take every possible measure to maintain and expand bed capacity, including postponing non-emergency surgeries and other procedures as needed […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#Governor#Floridians
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland Department of Health begins to offer oral COVID-19 antiviral medications statewide

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Health on Friday announced that it is working with congregate care facilities, local health clinics, physicians, and pharmacies statewide to distribute the newly authorized antiviral medicines: Paxlovid and Molnupiravir. These prescription pill regimens are the first oral antiviral treatments given Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults who test … Continue reading "Maryland Department of Health begins to offer oral COVID-19 antiviral medications statewide" The post Maryland Department of Health begins to offer oral COVID-19 antiviral medications statewide appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Hospital Association Calls For Limited Public Health Emergency Declaration

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Saying hospitals are nearly full and emergency departments are stretched thin, the Maryland Hospital Association is asking Gov. Larry Hogan to reinstate a limited public health emergency. The organization’s request comes as Maryland sees its COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record levels, and as some hospitals have pivoted to crisis protocols to help manage the growing number of patients they’re treating. “We respectfully ask the Governor and Secretary of Health to help the hospitals by offering the flexibilities and protections that a limited PHE affords,” MHA President & CEO Bob Atlas said in a statement. The MHA noted that officials previously declared a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: A response to Cynthia Zimmer's open letter to the governor

Ms. Zimmer, I read with great interest your open letter to California’s governor. You start by criticizing his comments labeling Kern County “the homicide capital of California,” and point out that there has been an increase in smash-and-grab thefts in LA and San Francisco. However, it is a statistical fact that on a per-capita basis, Kern County has the highest homicide rate of any county in the state. Becoming indignant and defensive when someone points this out is not helpful, and smash-and-grab thefts have nothing to do with homicides. If we don’t acknowledge our problems, we cannot hope to resolve them.
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
bctv.org

Alzheimer’s Community Forum – You’re Invited!

Please join Centro Hispano, Berks Community Health Center and the Alzheimer’s Association for a Virtual Community Forum for the Latinx community in Berks County on Thursday, February 10, 2022, via Zoom. Spanish language session: 10:00 – 11:30 am, REGISTER for Spanish session. English language session: 1:00 – 2:30...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WISH-TV

Indiana Chamber leader: New CDC quarantine could boost business

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A state business leader hopes new COVID-19 guidance will give Indiana an economic boost. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision on Monday to cut isolation and quarantine periods has some experts worried about confusing Americans, but one expert tells News 8 this could help with ongoing staffing shortages.
INDIANA STATE
Woodlands Online& LLC

Caring for Those With Alzheimer's at the Holidays

Holiday season. These two words bring up many images and memories of traditions and gatherings with family and friends. For people and families dealing with memory and behavior changes due to Alzheimer’s disease, finding joy might be challenging — but it can be done. Although, there are some extra elements to keep in mind during the COVID-19 pandemic.
HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy