LETTER: Governor needs to be praised for Alzheimer's funding

Ms. Zimmer, I read with great interest your open letter to California’s governor. You start by criticizing his comments labeling Kern County “the homicide capital of California,” and point out that there has been an increase in smash-and-grab thefts in LA and San Francisco. However, it is a statistical fact that on a per-capita basis, Kern County has the highest homicide rate of any county in the state. Becoming indignant and defensive when someone points this out is not helpful, and smash-and-grab thefts have nothing to do with homicides. If we don’t acknowledge our problems, we cannot hope to resolve them.
Comments / 0