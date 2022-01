A shortage of Covid home test kits is hitting the UK – with supply chain issues being blamed.For weeks, the NHS website has been running out of kits almost as soon as they become available, and pharmacies in the highest demand area have also run dry.Despite some commentary suggesting otherwise, this shortage is not unique to the UK – although the picture is complex and different countries have different issues depending on how tests are used.Britain’s emphasis on testing, and the availability of free home kits, is among the reasons for particularly high demand.One country facing similar problems is Ireland,...

