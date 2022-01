'Tis the Season my friends, in fact, it's the season for many folks of many different backgrounds. I'm a fan of the Holidays and I love learning about other people's traditions and how they celebrate the Holidays. I know a whole lot about Christmas, but I don't know a ton about the other holidays around this time of year, so I thought I would do a little research and find out more about Kwanzaa as the Holiday kicked off on the 26th and goes through the 1st.

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO