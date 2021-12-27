ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne Thiebaud, celebrated American painter, dies age 101

By Oscar Holland, CNN
 5 days ago
Artist Wayne Thiebaud, whose paintings breathed color into the everyday symbols of post-war America, has died age 101, according to a statement from the University of California, Davis, where he taught for more than 40 years. Known for his vibrant depictions of ordinary life -- from pastries and pies...

Mystery Behind Wayne Thiebaud Cause of Death, California Painter Dead at 101

The artist known for making colorful ordinary life paintings, Wayne Thiebaud, recently passed away at the age of 101. His death was recently confirmed by Acquavella Galleries this Sunday, December 26. "It is with great sadness that we mark the passing of a truly remarkable man," they posted. "An American icon, Wayne led his life with passion and determination, inspired by his love for teaching, tennis, and above all, making art.
Legendary artist Wayne Thiebaud passes away in hometown of Sacramento at age 101

Wayne Thiebaud, the renowned artist who called Sacramento home but whose work was showcased in exhibitions and on gallery walls across the world, died on Christmas at age 101. Thiebaud’s iconic paintings of California topography and everyday pleasures like picnic food, cake and ice cream represented a distinctive slice of 20th century pop art. He broke through as a major artist in the early 1960s, but according to his gallery never adopted the mantle of American Pop artist, instead preferring “to describe himself as a traditional painter of illusionistic forms.”
Wayne Thiebaud: Hometown Hero

I like to think that Mr. Wayne Thiebaud and I have a few things in common. We both call the city of trees—Sacramento—home. I share his preferences for black coffee, yellow peaches, and the circus pancakes at Pancake Circus. We both frequently make the drive to and from San Francisco. The first time he drove to SFMOMA was in 1942, seven years after its opening. He recalls transporting paintings, including Salvador Dalí’s Oedipus Complex (1930), shortly thereafter for an exhibition he was involved with at the annual California State Fair in Sacramento. The truth is, where I’m from, Thiebaud is a local hero. With more than eighty years of experience as an artist and teacher, he is one of the most valuable sources of artistic wisdom living today. Over the last year I’ve had the humble privilege of coming along for the ride as he curated an exhibition at SFMOMA entitled Wayne Thiebaud: Artist’s Choice.
UC Davis Statement on the Death of Wayne Thiebaud

The communities of the University of California, Davis, are deeply saddened by the passing of artist and Professor Emeritus Wayne Thiebaud on Dec. 25 at the age of 101. He taught at and served UC Davis for more than 40 years. His brilliance, talent, warmth and generosity leave a legacy that will live on and enrich our campus and the world for generations to come.
‘A great gift to the world’: California, art community pay tribute to Wayne Thiebaud

Reaction continued to pour in from California and across the art world upon the death of Wayne Thiebaud. The luminary artist whose iconic works from vividly colorful confections to soaring city streets and meandering landscapes celebrated the everyday and who dedicated his life to teaching a new generation of artists died Christmas Day at his Sacramento home. Thiebaud was 101.
Sacramento art icon, Wayne Thiebaud dies at 101

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California painter Wayne Thiebaud died on Saturday at 101 years old in his Sacramento home. His gallery, Acquavella, confirmed the artist's passing with a post on Instagram. "An American icon, Wayne led his life with passion and determination, inspired by his love for teaching, tennis, and...
For Wayne Thiebaud, happiness was a solid morning of painting in his Sacramento studio

Wayne Thiebaud was not Gary Cooper or Cary Grant — but in 1961, he strode through Manhattan and into my parents’ life as if he were. His arrival from Sacramento at the gallery of my father, Allan Stone, was one of dramatic caution. Wayne had the quiet elegance of a film star who had delivered the goods and would be leaving soon, after a visit to the Frick and Whitney museums.
Joan Didion: Revered writer who chronicled American culture

Joan Didion, a virtuosic prose stylist who for more than four decades explored the agitated, fractured state of the American psyche in her novels, essays, criticism and memoirs, and who as one of the “New Journalists” of the 1960s and 70s helped reportorial non-fiction acquire the status of an art form, has died aged 87.With an unwavering eye and a piercing intellect, Didion revealed an America gripped by moral decadence and self-deception, its citizens in thrall to false narratives that offered little explanation of how the world worked. Her trenchant, frequently contrarian opinions on subjects as varied as the films...
Trailblazing feminist author, critic and activist bell hooks has died at 69

The prolific and trailblazing author, poet, feminist, cultural critic, and professor bell hooks died Wednesday at age 69. Her death was first announced by her niece, Ebony Motley, who said that she had died at home surrounded by family and friends. No cause of death was reported, but Berea College in Kentucky, where hooks had taught since 2004, said in a press release that she had suffered from an extended illness.
PHOTOS: Betty White through the years

(NEXSTAR) – Betty White, the beloved actress and comedian, has passed away at the age of 99. From her roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls” to “Hot in Cleveland” and “The Proposal,” White has captured the hearts of many around the world. Below are photos of White through the ages. […]
The Ultimate Best Books of 2021 List

For good or for ill, no matter what happens in any given year—be it insurrection, new variants, the rise of #BookTok, or even a free Britney—the end-of-year lists will go on. And therefore, per Literary Hub tradition, we will count them. After all, didn’t 2021 teach us anything about the value of personal opinions vs. actual data? (No, actually, I’m sorry to say that it looks like it didn’t, but for the record: listen to the data.)
John Wayne Estate Remembers His Lasting Friendship With John Ford & Costar Ward Bond With Throwback Pic

The legend of John Wayne perhaps wouldn’t be what it is today without the help of two of his close friends — John Ford and Ward Bond. If you are a fan of classic television, then there is a good chance that you have seen John Wayne on your TV screen. As a matter of fact, Wayne — also referred to as “The Duke” — is regarded as one of the most iconic actors of all time. He particularly shined when it came to Western and war movies. It’s said that in total, Wayne was a part of more than 80 films.
Black Artist Jonathan Harris Raises Conversation With His Powerful Critical Race Theory Painting

Impassioned artist Jonathan Harris wasn’t afraid to capture the essence of the opposing views surrounding the “Critical Race Theory” debate. The self-taught painter and curator wanted to reflect on how divided the country is over concepts surrounding CRT being taught in schools. Since its first showing at the Irwin House Gallery in Detroit, the painting has gone viral. The exhibit is titled TRIPTYCH: Stronger Together.
“COVID is not a writer’s residency”: Amanda Gorman on creating during the pandemic.

Amanda Gorman’s had a big year: starting in January with her wave-making performance at the presidential inauguration, she’s performed at the Super Bowl, been named the face of Estee Lauder and graced the covers of TIME and Vogue, courted controversy with Jhumpa Lahiri and Ishmael Reed, established a $10,000 prize for public high school poets, sent her books The Hill We Climb and Other Poems an Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem to the top of Amazon’s bestseller lists (a first printing of 1 million hardcover copies each isn’t bad, either), and her collection Call Us What We Carry was published just this month.
Iconic Actress, Comedian Betty White Dead At 99

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Iconic actress and comedian Betty White died Friday. She was 99. “The Golden Girls” actress had the longest-running career in television history as a woman, having starred in shows since 1939. LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 20: Actress Betty White attends The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association’s (GLAZA) 45th Annual Beastly Ball at the Los Angeles Zoo on June 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage) Fellow actors and comedians took to social media Friday to remember the Hollywood icon. “The Hollywood community and fans around the world are in mourning the huge loss of our Golden Girl,...
A 27-year-old wanted to see her Asian American story reflected in bookstores. So she opened her own.

Earlier this month, authors Ly Tran and Qian Julie Wang waited in a line that stretched down Mulberry Street in New York City's Chinatown. Along with dozens of other writers and readers, the friends were eager to attend the grand opening of a new neighborhood bookstore. When they finally made it inside, Tran said she "saw books flying off the shelves" as customers filled the bookstore, cafe and bar.
