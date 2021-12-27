On “Faultline,” Girlpool embrace balladry. As they’ve moved from the rough-edged DIY sound of their earliest work to the heavier guitar of 2019’s What Chaos Is Imaginary, Harmony Tividad and Avery Tucker have evolved toward a less abrasive but equally immersive expression of sentimentality. Now, two years later, the duo turns to a smoothed-out, ethereal pop sound with the help of producer Yves Rothman, who’s worked with artists like Yves Tumor and Miya Folick. “Faultline” opens with a trickle of piano like a music box melody, and Tividad sings to us from on high while Tucker harmonizes. Behind the wispy, dreamlike vocals, slow-motion blooms of synth invoke the supernatural presences Tividad sings of: Angels, ghosts, crowding gossamer bodies.
