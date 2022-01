Kentucky Men’s Basketball has its core players who soak up the majority of the team’s minutes, but depth is one of UK’s underrated strengths. Head coach John Calipari is running 10 players deep this season. This isn’t a platoon system though. Far from it, actually. Kentucky’s top six players are clearly the best and then there’s talent a gap between the next four. Those four–consisting of Jacob Toppin, Lance Ware, Daimion Collins, and Bryce Hopkins–are all fighting each other for the reserve minutes. All four bring something different to the table, and Calipari needs them all for different situations.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO