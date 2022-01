It’s Week 17 of the NFL season. Much of the AFC remains up for grabs and there are plenty of scenarios to watch in the NFC, as well. I just love football the end of the football season. Of course, this is the first year in which Week 17 will not mark the end of the regular season, and honestly, it’s noticeable. Maybe it’s just be one extra week compared to what we’re used to watching, but I feel like this season has been a dang marathon. Either way, the pace should pick up down the stretch here and into the postseason, so buckle up; we’re likely in for a treat of a finish around the league.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO