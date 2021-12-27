What the addition of transfer Bobby Haskins means to USC
USC landed its top early transfer portal target on Sunday in...www.on3.com
USC landed its top early transfer portal target on Sunday in...www.on3.com
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0