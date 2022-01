On December 28, a source from MLD Entertainment announced, “MOMOLAND will be making a comeback with new music on January 14 of next year.”. This will be MOMOLAND’s first new release in approximately one year since their special collaboration with CHROMANCE for “Wrap Me In Plastic” in February. Since then, the group has been busy promoting through online concerts, YouTube content, and live broadcasts. Recently, MOMOLAND also won the Best Choice award for singers at the 2021 Asia Artist Awards.

