The Chicago Bears host the New York Giants in Week 17. It will be the Bears’ home finale of the season. Here is a preview of the game. Well, Chicago Bears fans, this is it. This week’s game against the New York Giants is your team’s final game at home for the 2021 season. It’s been a rough season, especially at home. The Bears are 5-10 overall, but 2-5 at home. In fact, they won their first two home games of the season before losing their next five. They haven’t won at home since Week 4 against the Detroit Lions way back in October.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO