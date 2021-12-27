ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Ivy Tech to end withholding transcripts from students who owe money

By Network Indiana
95.3 MNC
 5 days ago

Ivy Tech Community College will no longer withhold transcripts from students who owe the school money. Under a previous...

www.953mnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
clintoncountydailynews.com

New Personnel At Ivy Tech Frankfort Campus

A reception was held Friday at Ivy Tech in Frankfort to welcome two new faces at the campus. New Site Director is Stacy Dollahan. New Chancellor for Ivy Tech Frankfort is Aaron Baute who said he would like to make the transition easier for students going into the workforce and help make credits go farther. He said they are also hoping to connect the students with the employers in our immediate area. Site Director Stacy Dollahan will be on the Partyline program this Monday at 8:30 am on WILO.
FRANKFORT, IN
wamwamfm.com

Ivy Tech Makes Changes to Transcripts Policy

Ivy Tech Community College will no longer withhold transcripts from students who owe the school money. Under a previous policy, some students who wanted to transfer to another school were unable to do so because Ivy Tech refused to issue transcripts to students who owed any money. Some students were...
COLLEGES
Times-Union Newspaper

Ivy Tech Selects Eric Allmon As Dean Of School Of Business

Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw selected Eric Allmon, EdD, as the dean for the School of Business, Logistics and Supply Chain and the School of Public Affairs and Social Services. Allmon will oversee academic affairs for the two schools at the Fort Wayne campus. “Through teaching and...
WARSAW, IN
midfloridanewspapers.com

Stellar students at Lake Tech

Lake Technical College recently announced these Students of the Month for December:. • Ember Simpkins – Administrative Office Specialist. • Jacoby Johnson – Auto Collision Technology Technician. • Chardeon Jackson – Baking & Pastry Arts. • Alicia Charlton – Cosmetology (PM) • Andrea Gilbert – CNC...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
casscountyonline.com

Ivy Tech Kokomo to offer courses to prepare for Supply Chain Management jobs

KOKOMO, Ind. – Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo will begin offering classes in January to prepare graduates to move directly into jobs in the supply chain and logistics field. The part-time Supply Chain Management program is also geared to benefit current employees interested in moving up in their careers.
KOKOMO, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Ivy Tech Student Awarded Full-Ride Duell’s Automotive Group Scholarship

Kaeden Radde, of Evansville, has been named as the recipient of the Duell’s Automotive Group Scholarship at Ivy Tech Community College Evansville, for 2021-22. Radde will receive a full-ride scholarship for tuition, fees, and instructional materials, as well as a complete set of tools as he attains milestones during the two-year associate degree program, all courtesy of the Duell’s Automotive Group. Radde will also have mentoring opportunities at one of the Duell’s dealerships.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivy Tech#Tech Community College
Inside Indiana Business

Ivy Tech Names Vice Chancellor

Ivy Tech Indianapolis has named David Oehler vice chancellor of academic affairs. He serves as vice president of instruction and student services for Metropolitan Community College’s Longview campus in Kansas City, MO. Oehler holds a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University, master’s degree from the University of Utah and PhD. from Iowa State University.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Seattle Times

How the student loan payment restart is going to work

The student loan machinery is cranking back to life. After more than a two-year timeout, almost 27 million borrowers with federal student loans will be expected to restart their payments in May. Those loans have essentially been frozen in time since March 2020 because of the pandemic. Most federal borrowers...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
xrock1039.com

Crew Carwash Announces Partnership with Ivy Tech

Indiana-based Crew Carwash has announced their new Achieve Your Degree partnership with Ivy Tech Community College. The family-owned company says the exclusive program gives employees the opportunity to attend college through a combination of in-person and online coursework with no out-of-pocket costs for the student.“Our Team Member Promise at Crew Carwash is to help Team Members achieve their full potential,” said Billy Schaming, President and COO of Crew Carwash. “In partnership with Ivy Tech Community College, we are excited to announce the ‘Achieve your Degree’ program. Crew’s tuition assistance program pays 100% of Ivy Tech’s tuition for qualified Team Members. Tuition is deferred so there are zero out-of-pocket costs for Team Members.” A news release said the program is designed with both the student and employer in mind, allowing employees to further their education without financial barriers, and gives employers a chance to strengthen their workforce and decrease employee turnover.“Crew Carwash is an amazing employer, said Chris Lowery, Senior Vice President of Workforce, Careers and Adult Strategy. “Ivy Tech is thrilled to be able to partner with Crew Carwash on the Achieve Your Degree program and talent development.” Crew also said they are currently hiring for management positions as well as full- and part-time associates at its existing 40 Midwest locations. Those interested in learning more about Crew and its job opportunities can visit crewcarwash.com .
LAKE COUNTY, IN
The Independent

Parent posts corrections to grammar in ‘error filled’ school union letter

A letter from the president of a Virginia teachers union arguing for more stringent measures to stem the flow of Covid-19 was mocked on Twitter for its many grammatical errors. Parent Ellen Gallery marked up the letter and posted the heavily corrected version on Twitter, writing: “Hey [Virginia Education Association], are you going to send out more of these grammar worksheets over break? My kids and I had a great time spotting errors! Did we find them all?”Ms Gallery marked up about 20 errors in the letter sent by Arlington Education Association President Ingrid Gant to Arlington Schools Superintendent...
EDUCATION
The Des Moines Register

'I feel chosen': Pi515 seeks to end poverty, tech skill gaps for refugee and low-income students

Eca Itabelo first used a computer in middle school.  “Where I’m from, we don’t use computers," she said. Itabelo, now 18 and a senior at North High School, moved from Tanzania to Iowa with her family in 2017. She was still learning English when she joined a tech program through the nonprofit Pi515, where she learned how to build a website. ...
DES MOINES, IA
95.3 MNC

Truitt Steps Away After 40-Year Farm Broadcasting Career

The closing of 2021 also marks the closing of the farm broadcasting career of the founder of this company. Gary Truitt continues to step away from the day-to-day responsibilities of farm broadcaster, although he is still a part of Hoosier Ag Today, the second Indiana farm radio network he founded. The first was AgriAmerica in the mid 80’s.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy