Ivy Tech to end withholding transcripts from students who owe money

Indiana-based Crew Carwash has announced their new Achieve Your Degree partnership with Ivy Tech Community College. The family-owned company says the exclusive program gives employees the opportunity to attend college through a combination of in-person and online coursework with no out-of-pocket costs for the student.“Our Team Member Promise at Crew Carwash is to help Team Members achieve their full potential,” said Billy Schaming, President and COO of Crew Carwash. “In partnership with Ivy Tech Community College, we are excited to announce the ‘Achieve your Degree’ program. Crew’s tuition assistance program pays 100% of Ivy Tech’s tuition for qualified Team Members. Tuition is deferred so there are zero out-of-pocket costs for Team Members.” A news release said the program is designed with both the student and employer in mind, allowing employees to further their education without financial barriers, and gives employers a chance to strengthen their workforce and decrease employee turnover.“Crew Carwash is an amazing employer, said Chris Lowery, Senior Vice President of Workforce, Careers and Adult Strategy. “Ivy Tech is thrilled to be able to partner with Crew Carwash on the Achieve Your Degree program and talent development.” Crew also said they are currently hiring for management positions as well as full- and part-time associates at its existing 40 Midwest locations. Those interested in learning more about Crew and its job opportunities can visit crewcarwash.com .

LAKE COUNTY, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO