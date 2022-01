The Pasadena Public Library is hosting the city’s Kwanzaa celebration virtually on Tuesday after the weeklong annual tradition kicked off Sunday. Pasadena’s 33rd annual Kwanzaa celebration will be broadcast from 11 a.m.- 12:15 p.m. through Zoom. Registration can be made by clicking here. Normally held in person at La Pintioresca Public Library, this year’s celebration is to be broadcast instead to protect the public’s health from the pandemic.

PASADENA, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO