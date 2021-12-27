S.Korea emergency approves Pfizer’s oral coronavirus treatment Paxlovid – Yonhap

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines will impose tighter coronavirus curbs on Jan. 3 to 15 after the confirmation of three domestic cases of the Omicron variant, the acting presidential spokesperson said on Friday. “In the coming days, we might see an increase in active cases,” Karlo Nograles said.
KOLKATA, India (Reuters) – India on Saturday reported 22,775 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, health ministry data shows, adding to concerns for authorities around the country about the rising number of cases. The data indicates that thickly populated metros, such as the national capital New Delhi,...
A Covid treatment developed by vaccine-maker Pfizer has been approved in the UK for people who are most at risk from developing serious disease.The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) made the announcement on Friday after the treatment, which comes in a pill form and is called Paxlovid, was found to be safe and effective at reducing the risk of hospitalisation and death.The MRHA said the pill, taken after a person is infected, is not a replacement for vaccines as it urged the public to continue coming forward for their jabs.The health body added it was...
The UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulator Agency (MHRA) announced on Friday that they have approved the oral COVID-19 antiviral, Paxlovid, as reported by Reuters. "New combination treatment is for people with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19." "Too early to know whether...
Scientists believe that Pfizer's novel antimicrobial capsules against Covid-19 might not be convenient for everybody, and could be fatal when combined with other prescription drugs. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially recognized Pfizer's Paxlovid pill for urgent use among those with mild cases Covid-19, and are more probable...
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Health says it has a limited amount of Pfizer’s Paxlovid tablets, the first oral treatment for COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently issued an emergency use authorization for the drug, which can be used to treat mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease in adults and children who are 12 years and older and weigh about 88 pounds.
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Wednesday that the number of new coronavirus cases has been under-reported and the actual incidence rate of infections is about two or three times higher than the officially reported figure. He said the under-reporting was due to fewer tests...
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey began administering its domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, Turkovac, at hospitals across the country on Thursday, amid a rapid surge in infections due to the Omicron variant. Turkey has already administered more than 130 million doses of vaccines using shots developed by China’s Sinovac and by...
ROME (Reuters) – The Italian government said on Wednesday it was planning to scrap self-isolation rules for those coming into contact with someone testing positive for coronavirus providing they have had a booster shot, have recently recovered or have been vaccinated. The move comes after health experts urged the...
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil registered 112 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and 9,128 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry, though the statistics were incomplete as two states, including Sao Paulo, failed to provide updated figures. The South American country has now registered a total...
BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported 197 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 28, down from 209 a day earlier, its health authority said on Wednesday. Of the new infections, 152 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 182 a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.
(Reuters) – The average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the United States has hit a record high of 258,312 over the past seven days, according to a Reuters tally. The previous peak for the seven-day moving average was a figure of 250,141 recorded on Jan. 8 of this year.
(Reuters) – Australia will seek to make urgent changes to COVID-19 testing rules to ease pressure on test sites as infections surged and the country’s most populous state reported a near doubling in daily cases. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case...
(Reuters) – Quebec, the second most populous Canadian province, has “no choice” but to allow some essential workers to continue working even after testing positive for COVID-19 to prevent staff shortages from impeding its healthcare services, Health Minister Christian Dube said Tuesday. Quebec, which has been setting...
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s Health Ministry said on Monday it was shortening the time between offering the second and third doses of COVID-19 vaccine to three months from five months. The new timeframe would be applied to vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch;...
MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 142 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 81 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 30,810 from 24,883. Italy has registered 136,753 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest...
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Monday reported 42 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the official death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 298,819. There were also 943 new confirmed cases, bringing total cases to 3,951,946. The ministry has previously said the...
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, will be the only shot available to children aged 15 to 18 when inoculation begins for them from Jan. 3, the Indian health ministry said in its guidelines released on Monday. (Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya...
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong health authorities said on Tuesday the city would tighten quarantine rules for air cargo crew to tackle the growing threat of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The global financial hub has identified several dozen Omicron infections via regular testing during quarantine but neither Omicron,...
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Shionogi & Co. Ltd announced on Monday that phase III of its clinical trial for a new COVID-19 vaccine has begun in Vietnam. The pharmaceutical company has already conducted clinical trials in Japan, but had said previously they will conduct multiple trials globally as well.
