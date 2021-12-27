S.Korea emergency approves Pfizer’s oral coronavirus treatment Paxlovid – Yonhap

A Covid treatment developed by vaccine-maker Pfizer has been approved in the UK for people who are most at risk from developing serious disease.The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) made the announcement on Friday after the treatment, which comes in a pill form and is called Paxlovid, was found to be safe and effective at reducing the risk of hospitalisation and death.The MRHA said the pill, taken after a person is infected, is not a replacement for vaccines as it urged the public to continue coming forward for their jabs.The health body added it was...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 22 HOURS AGO