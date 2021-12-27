ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

New Huntsville Parks & Rec director hopes to build on recreation center programs

By Samson Tamijani
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DPRfv_0dWUNAEr00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Parks & Recreation department has long prided itself on offering local and fun opportunities for the community, but it also admits there are some improvements needed.

“Currently we’re looking at several,” new department director James Gossett told News 19. “One of the things we talk about with our facilities is several of our facilities are older. They’ve been in the communities a while. We’re talking about freshening up our health & wellness centers, our fitness centers, providing some new equipment for the communities to come in, something that communities can get behind and be proud of.”

Huntsville defense manufacturer wins $1.4B Army contract

That also includes keeping kids busy when not in school, especially with day camps during breaks in semesters.

“Programming is going to continue to be very high,” Gossett said while holding a Winter 2022 Programs Guide. “We’re already working on our summer programs. I think it’s going to be exciting for the communities to be involved in.”

Nine centers throughout Huntsville offer the camps, which are for K-6th graders and run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. The cost for campers is $50 per week.

“Childcare is big for a lot of families so we want to have something that’s affordable for them,” Gossett said. “But also their children, when they leave them with us they’ll benefit.”

Joe Davis Stadium construction deal has new Parks & Rec director optimistic

But to Gossett, improving quantity will be important in addition to programs’ qualities.

“These are community centers. We want these to reach the residents in their community. Most of the residents don’t want to drive very far to go to an activity. About five miles is the most they’re willing to go. So we have these strategically located in our community to serve those residents.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Sports
Huntsville, AL
Sports
Huntsville, AL
Lifestyle
Huntsville, AL
Government
WHNT News 19

Rainsville community members speak after EF-1 tornado

RAINSVILLE, Ala. – Luckily, no injuries were reported from a confirmed EF-1 tornado that damaged parts of Rainsville, but there was damage to be seen to power lines, trees, businesses, and even homes. Kenneth Wooten and his family have lived in Rainsville for more than 50 years. He says they’ve made it through damaging winds […]
RAINSVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Davis
WHNT News 19

Watch the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda

Ring in the new year with the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda! Southern California’s annual Jan. 1 holiday tradition is back after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. A two-hour pre-produced special — “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda” — aired instead. This year’s 5 1/2 mile route […]
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Weather#Uban Construction#Army#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
News Break
Politics
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy