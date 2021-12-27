Top Gear’s guilty pleasures: the Vauxhall Calibra Turbo 4x4

With the roof still in place the air flow over the top of the car is every bit as smooth as the Valkyrie Coupe, and the underbody aero - which includes full length venturi tunnels, big enough to drive a train through - works just as well. When it was revealed there were murmurs that ripping the roof off such an aero-heavy car was ruining Newey’s original vision. Ruining is a strong word. It’ll still do 205mph with the roof off, and 217mph (identical to the Coupe) with the roof on. Oh, and the weight difference is ‘negligible’. It’s even got polycarbonate windows in the roof panel, so its lighter and brighter in there than the coupe, even with the roof on.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO