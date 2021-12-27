Top Gear’s guilty pleasures: the Vauxhall Calibra Turbo 4x4

We crawled under the hood, got dirty, and dissected dozens of pieces of gear in 2021. Here’s ten pieces of kit that resonated with you the most. The guitars in Epiphone's new Prophecy Collection, which includes the Prophecy SG reviewed here, perform an impressive balancing act. They streamline the classic Gibson four-knob control array, trade PAF-derived pickups for Fishman Fluence units, and style the guitars in a manner that screams "rock" with an exclamation point. But for all the streamlining, these instruments are enormously flexible, and they retain important cosmetic touchstones that emphasize the family connection to parent company Gibson's most iconic designs. Epiphone also maintained balance when it comes to price. The Prophecy SG is a reasonable $899.
