ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Hyundai i20N across Australia: Day 1

topgear.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, we made more ‘It corners like it’s on rails’ jokes than...

www.topgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

How Australia’s biggest wine-growing region came to pioneer alcohol control

The vast wine-growing region now known as the South Australian Riverland produces more than a quarter of Australia’s wine grapes and developed a reputation for producing large volumes of cheap cask wine – an image it is now attempting to dislodge. But in a remarkable quirk of fate, the Riverland began its life in the late nineteenth century as an irrigation colony run on principles of temperance, with no sales of alcohol allowed across the thousands of hectares of land used to grow irrigated crops on either side of the River Murray. And although some time later the Riverland did...
DRINKS
Seattle Times

Australia’s Biggest State Hits Covid-19 Record on Christmas Day

Australia’s two most populous states reported a surge in Covid-19 infections, with New South Wales registering the most new cases in a 24-hour period since the start of the pandemic. In New South Wales, where Sydney is the capital, 6,288 cases were reported on Christmas morning. Some 383 people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Live updates: Australia state has 2nd day of high caseload

SYDNEY — Australia’s New South Wales state is reporting more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours for the second straight day as the state and federal governments roll out measures meant to curb the spread of the virus. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

Coronavirus cases surge across Australia as omicron spreads

SYDNEY (AP) — Coronavirus cases are surging across Australia as an outbreak of the omicron variant spreads. New infections in Sydney and surrounding parts of New South Wales state skyrocketed on Wednesday to more than 11,000, up from 6,000 a day earlier. Victoria state also reported a record 3,700 cases, up by more than 1,000 from the previous record set a day earlier. More than three-quarters of Australians are fully vaccinated, and just how deadly the latest outbreak will prove remains to be seen. Australia has so far avoided the worst ravages of the pandemic, reporting a total of 2,200 virus deaths among its population of 26 million.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Vehicles#Top Gear
The Independent

New virus infections driven by omicron soar in Australia

New coronavirus infections soared again in Australia on Friday to a record of more than 32,000, just days after surpassing 10,000 for the first time. Experts say the explosion is being driven by the highly contagious omicron variant and a recent relaxation of restrictions in Sydney and other areas. More than 15,000 of the new cases were reported in Sydney. Another 5,000 cases came from elsewhere in New South Wales state, while almost 6,000 were confirmed in Victoria state, home to the second largest city of Melbourne.While hospitalizations and deaths have been increasing from the surge, so far they...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Debate erupts over the use of rapid antigen tests across Australia amid ridiculous queues and bungled PCR samples

Debate continues over the use of rapid antigen tests for those seeking to travel interstate with massive queues and long waits again being experienced at COVID-19 testing sites around the country. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is reviewing the state's quarantine and testing policies, with a decision on whether rapid antigen...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Cars
Sufyan Maan, M.Eng

The Most Deadly Day in Human History

The most destructive earthquake in Chinese history struck on January 23, 1556, killing around 830,000 people. This disaster is considered the deadliest of all time in human history. Although it lasted a few seconds, The massive death toll is thought to reduce the population of the provinces by about 60%. The world population in 1600 was around 500 million people.
Autosport Online

Ferrari’s 2022 F1 car and engine will feature "a lot of innovation"

The Maranello-based outfit recovered from a dire 2020 campaign in which it slid to sixth in the constructors' championship to beat McLaren to third in 2021 after a season-long tussle. Ahead of the looming rules reset for 2022, Ferrari is hoping that the opportunity afforded by the start of the...
CARS
The Independent

Elon Musk rejects criticism that his satellite fleet is dangerous

Elon Musk has rejected criticism that his fleet of internet satellites are dangerous and greedy.Mr Musk’s SpaceX operates vast numbers of satellites that circle the Earth to provide internet to people down below.He argues that they will help bring reliable and fast internet connections to vast swathes of the planet. But astronomers have said they are blocking the view of the skies, and space experts have warned they risk colliding and causing dangers in space.The head of the European Space Agency argued Mr Musk was “making the rules” for industrial operations above Earth, and China said its space station was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Towns surrounded by rural areas saw the biggest increase in house prices in 2021

House prices in Taunton, Somerset increased by more than three times the national average rate in 2021, making it the most sought-after location in the UK.According to research by Halifax, average house prices in the town rose by more than a fifth (21.8 per cent), while the rest of the UK saw an average increase of 6.2 per cent.Experts believe the town’s surrounding countryside, which more people have yearned for during the pandemic, may be behind the increase in the average house prices, which rose by £56,546 to £315,759.Last summer, Rightmove reported that enquiries from city residents about rural homes...
REAL ESTATE
electrek.co

Hyundai pauses Genesis hydrogen fuel cell project just days after ending ICE engines

Hyundai has suspended development of their Genesis hydrogen fuel cell vehicle indefinitely, according to Chosun Ilbo. The news comes hot on the heels of Hyundai announcing an end to internal combustion engine development. While Chosun‘s article (as translated by Google) does not seem to state that Hyundai has permanently canceled...
ECONOMY
topgear.com

Here are 10 of the greatest BMWs ever built

For decades this was BMW's highest achievement. A superfast V8 two-seater, beautifully built. That package was gift-wrapped in a gorgeous body styled by Albrecht von Goertz. It came about because BMW wanted to make a splash in America, and the company envied Mercedes' success with the first SL. Trouble is, it was too expensive, so sales collapsed. It lost money, and BMW was deep in a financial hole anyway. So they only made 252. But its influence was huge, not least on later BMWs including the Z3 and Z8.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Rare Rides Icons: Isotta Fraschini, Planes, Boats, and Luxury Automobiles (Part III)

Isotta Fraschini advanced very quickly from its humble roots as a French car importer. Through racing recognition and the utmost attention to quality and engine technology, IF became one of the most well-regarded luxury car companies in the world. The firm’s first two large cars the Tipo 8 and 8A were considered on par with Rolls-Royce, and the company found buyers in the elite of America and Hollywood stars.
CARS
Robb Report

Meet the Cyberkat, a Miniature Remote-Controlled EV Designed to Help You Clear Snow

Tesla’s Cybertruck has encountered a number of delays on the road to production, but that hasn’t stopped the highly anticipated polygonal pickup from inspiring a myriad of new concepts along the way. The latest of these is a miniature, remote-controlled snowcat designed to help you clear snow in the depth of winter. The aptly named CyberKat was penned by Ryan Butler of the startup Spyker Workshop. With a sharp, angular silhouette and very few curves, the sleek electric vehicle is the mirror image of its muse but is fitted with wide tracks that allow it to cut through a thick white...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy