Flat out in the McLaren 720S GT3X

The fourth-generation A-Class may be a lot less adventurous than the original take on the formula, buit it's a much more accomplished car that's sold in far greater numbers thanks to its more conventional design. It’s less distinctive but much better to drive, and you can forget any notion of the A-Class being exclusive; there are thousands of them available on the second-hand market, from little more than three years of sales. But as the car's showing in the 2021 Driver Power new car survey shows, the A-Class is a great car to live with, thanks to its high-quality construction, user-friendly cabin and decent dynamics. Cramped rear seats and a small boot ensure there are better family-friendly all-rounders out there, but if you don't need lots of carrying capacity the A-Class might be your perfect small hatch.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO