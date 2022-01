There is no “new year, new you.” The turning of the calendar doesn't erase you, and especially, not your grief. Grief is always with us, and with the loss of more than 800,000 people in the United States and life as we knew it due to Covid-19, most people are grieving. Processing this feeling in 2022, not searching for an elusive state of magical bliss, is the healthy way to enter the new year.

JANET FITCH ・ 5 HOURS AGO