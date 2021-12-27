ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian stocks mixed in quiet end of year trading

Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mixed on Monday at the outset of the...

www.timesdaily.com

MarketWatch

Stocks end lower Friday, with S&P 500 still booking 26.9% annual gain for 2021

Stocks ended modestly lower on New Year's Eve, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing its grip on slight gains late in the year's final session. The blue-chip index shed about 60 points Friday, or 0.2%, to end near 36,338, still enough to solidify a 1.1% weekly gain, 5.4% advance for December and a quarterly climb of 7.4%. For the year, the Dow rose a robust 18.7%. That compares with the S&P 500 index gaining 26.9% on the year, after also ended Friday's session lower by about 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite Index booked a 21.4% gain for 2021, while closing down 0.6% Friday.
STOCKS
Times Daily

Stocks end 2021 on a weak note, still notch big yearly gain

Stocks capped a quiet day of trading with modest losses Friday, even as Wall Street closed the books on another banner year. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) inched 0.95% higher to $253.98 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $243.51 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil snaps 7-session streak of gains but logs best yearly rise in over a decade

U.S. oil futures on Friday settled lower on the eve of 2022, marking the first decline in the past eight sessions, but the loss belies a stellar year for crude bulls, with the commodity posting the sharpest annual rise since 2009. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for February delivery declined $1.78, or 2.3%, to end at $75.21 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after gaining 0.6% on Thursday. For the week, oil rose 1.9%, rose 13.7% in December and posteed a 0.3% rise in the quarter. For the year, WTI rallied more than 55% to clinch its sharpest annual gain in 12 years, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Chinese factory activity edges higher in December

Chinese factory activity edged higher in December as supply disruptions eased and export demand weakened, a survey showed Friday.The monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the national statistics agency and an industry group gained to 50.3 from November’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating.Chinese manufacturing has been hampered by shortages of some components including semiconductors and disruptions in shipping. Some areas ordered factories to shut down temporarily starting in September to meet official energy efficiency targets.A measure of new orders improved to 49.7 from November’s 49.4, according to the China Federation of...
ECONOMY
Times Daily

Stocks inch higher in subdued trading on last day of 2021

Stocks are inching higher in early trading Friday, the final day of what turned out to be another big year on Wall Street. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq were also up 0.1%. The S&P 500, which hit its latest record high on Wednesday, is heading for a gain of more than 27% for the year, or 29% including dividends. That’s nearly as much as the index gained in 2019. Trading was also subdued in overseas markets. U.S. stock trading operates on a regular schedule Friday, but bond trading closes early.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold futures resume rise Thursday to deepen finish above key price at $1,800/oz.

Gold futures on Thursday finished higher, pivoting upward despite gains in the U.S. dollar and a rally in stocks that took the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 to intraday records, amid a continued downshift in omicron concerns. A retreat in Treasury yields limited the early downward tug for bullion and investors stepped in as the session progressed to deepen the commodity's climb above a psychologically significant price at $1,800. February gold traded $8.30, or 0.5%, higher to settle at $1,814.10 an ounce.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Market timer McClellan sees sharp stock-market selloff 'beginning imminently'

Market timer Tom McClellan, publisher of the McClellan Market Report, warned of a "sharp drop" in the stock market "beginning imminently" and continuing for a couple of weeks into January. Among reasons for his view, chart signals suggest the recent rally in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 to record highs appears to reflect a "blowoff exhaustion"; negative divergence in the advance-decline line, which showed most stocks were declining while the indexes rose; and the fact that the annual seasonal pattern shows a tendency for the Dow to fall during the first two to three weeks...
STOCKS
investing.com

Stocks to see in New Year near record highs after banner 2021

LONDON (Reuters) - Stock markets dipped on Friday in thin trading but were set to see in the New Year with double-digit gains for 2021 while oil prices hovered near $80 a barrel following their biggest annual rise since 2009. The U.S. dollar, which has had its best year since...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow snaps winning streak as U.S. stocks close lower Thursday

U.S. stock indexes ended lower Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapping its winning streak before the final day of trading in 2021. The Dow fell around 0.3%, ending a stretch of six straight days of gains, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite dipped about 0.2%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. Stocks posted modest losses even as U.S. Labor Department data released Thursday showed new jobless claims fell in the week ended Dec. 25. The U.S. stock market is open for trading on Dec. 31.
STOCKS
AFP

Stock markets waver as investors ponder Omicron impact

Stock markets wobbled Wednesday as a "Santa Claus rally" showed signs of fatigue, with investors gauging the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the economic recovery. London's FTSE 100 outshone other markets, rising 0.7 percent to hit a nearly two-year high as UK traders returned from a long holiday. But the traditional post-Christmas bullish mood waned in Asia and the eurozone, with markets there finishing lower. The picture was also mixed on Wall Street, where the Nasdaq retreated even as both the Dow and S&P 500 edged to fresh records.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asia stock markets mixed after Wall St high, virus surge

Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after Wall Street hit a high and new daily U.S. coronavirus cases surged to a record.Tokyo and Seoul declined while Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced.Wall Street gained Wednesday for its 70th record high of 2021.Optimism was tempered by data showing new U.S. virus cases have risen to an average of 265,000 per day, driven largely by the more contagious omicron variant.Markets are “hanging onto thin optimism” while health care resources do a “balancing act," Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank said in a report.The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.8% to 3,626.58 after a...
STOCKS
Times Daily

New Year's Rose Parade to proceed despite COVID-19 surge

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A year after New Year's Day passed without a Rose Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic, the floral spectacle celebrating the arrival of 2022 was set to proceed despite a new surge of infections due to the omicron variant. Support local journalism reporting on your...
FESTIVAL

