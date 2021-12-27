ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Joy to the world, Build Back Better’s demise has come

Gettysburg Times
 5 days ago

On December 19, just days before millions of Americans gather for Christmas festivities, Sen....

www.gettysburgtimes.com

Comments / 0

Detroit News

Harsanyi: AOC, Democrats' view of democracy is the real 'farce'

Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, echoing the complaint of the Democratic Party establishment, believes that Sen. Joe Manchin engaged in an "egregious breach" of President Joe Biden's trust by refusing to support his welfare expansion plans. "The idea that Joe Manchin says that he can't explain this back home to his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

MSNBC host: Americans don't care about Build Back Better's cost

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross claimed Thursday that Americans are uninterested in the cost of the lofty Build Back Better social policy package. After Democratic strategist Adrienne Elrod said she wished that Build Back Better was still "a $6 trillion bill" but even the watered-down version would be historic, Cross claimed on "The ReidOut" that the price tag was irrelevant to most people.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

The Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s Agenda

The success or failure of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda could depend on a single senator from a mountainous state who has idiosyncratic views and is not especially popular in his own party. That’s right: Biden’s future may lie in the hands of Mitt Romney. The Utah senator introduced...
INCOME TAX
Lancaster Farming

Reactions to Manchin's No on Build Back Better Bill

Sen. Joe Manchin, seen as the pivotal vote for Democrats’ $1.7 trillion bill to expand social programs, announces on Dec. 19 that he won’t support the bill. The Build Back Better Act includes funding for on-farm projects that improve water quality and fight climate change. Following are excerpts...
AGRICULTURE
NBC News

Trump ally and Pennsylvania Republican Scott Perry's House committee collision course

The House select committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection has moved into a new stage as, for the first time, it targets a sitting member of Congress: Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa. While it is unusual for Congress to investigate one of its own members, it is equally unusual for a sitting lawmaker to be accused of aiding an attempt to overturn a presidential election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
mediaite.com

‘You Can Just Hear the Anger’: Morning Joe Breaks Down White House Sharply Accusing Manchin of Betrayal

Morning Joe focused on the Biden administration’s notable anger toward Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) and his decision to torpedo the Build Back Better agenda. With the Senate split between Democrats and Republicans, Manchin’s refusal to support the bill means it has been effectively killed after months of effort by his Democrat colleagues to get it through Congress. The development prompted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to release a statement accusing Manchin of political backstabbing, betraying his word, and “a breach of his commitments to the President and the Senator’s colleagues in the House and Senate.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloombergtax.com

Here’s How Biden Could Rescue Build Back Better: Editorial

Tempers flared this week over “Build Back Better,” the Democrats’ stalled tax-and-spending plan, as talks between West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and President Joe Biden appeared to break down. After Manchin told Fox News that, despite numerous revisions intended to accommodate him, he still couldn’t support the measure, the White House.
U.S. POLITICS
kalw.org

What's next for the social provisions of Build Back Better?

On this edition of Your Call, we find out what's next for the social provisions of Build Back Better now that Senator Joe Manchin says he won't vote for it. The House version of Build Back Better would reduce childcare costs, provide universal pre-K, require Medicare to renegotiate drug prices and cover hearing aids, provide $65 billion to repair public housing buildings, provide funds for low-income families to buy food, extend the child tax credit and more. Without an extension, nearly 10 million children are at risk of falling back into poverty or slipping even deeper into poverty. Now what?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Biden's 'Build Back Better' agenda deserved to die

Inflation is out of control in President Joe Biden’s economy, and the Democrat $5 trillion socialist tax-and-spend bill will make this problem worse. Thank goodness, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia recognized this and said he was a no-vote on the bill. In November, the consumer price index increased...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

The climate policy effects of Manchin's "no" on Build Back Better

Senator Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) decision Sunday to oppose President Biden's signature climate and social policy legislation imperils the administration's climate goals. Why it matters: The package contained more than $300 billion in tax incentives for electric vehicles, clean energy deployment and other measures to cut greenhouse gas emissions. The legislation was considered integral to achieving U.S. climate targets under the Paris Agreement.
ENVIRONMENT

