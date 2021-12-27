ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Christmas all year 'round

Gettysburg Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story takes place around Christmas, but it tells a truth that is...

www.gettysburgtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Destin Log

DESTIN SNOWBIRD CLUB: Wishing all a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year

The last meeting of 2021 was held at The Roost Dec. 14. The Emerald Coast Community Band, under the direction of Nathan Freemore, melodiously implanted visions of sugar plums in each snowbird’s head and helped kick-off their holiday activities. For some, that meant heading back to their northern nests for the holidays.
DESTIN, FL
The Oakland Press

Good cheer and gratitude for Christmas — all year ’round

Peace on earth, goodwill to all. Lately I’ve been wishing these winter holiday sentiments weren’t limited to specific dates on the calendar. Last month, for instance, we counted our blessings before slicing the Thanksgiving turkey, but resumed the habit of complaining about everything from corrupt politics to lousy football teams as soon as the good china was cleared from the table.
BERKLEY, MI
APG of Wisconsin

Down on the Farm: Christmas of stewardship (all year)

As sustainable farmers and shepherds, Christmas time is a reminder of hope and joy, and it is also a reminder of our role as stewards of the earth, animals, and people in our care. The imagery of the infant bringer of life and light and his tender mother is mirrored on the farm and amongst the wildlife all around us.
AGRICULTURE
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pet Tales: What dogs really want for Christmas (and all year round)

Did your pet find presents among the wrapped packages stacked beneath the Christmas tree or in stockings “hung by the chimney with care” ?. Fifty-eight percent of “pet parents” bought a holiday gift for their pet, according to survey by the Wild Earth pet food company. The only thing that surprises me about that survey is that 42% did not buy pet presents.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas
Gettysburg Times

Does Baby New Year give you the creeps?

Perhaps one reason I never get invited to New Year’s Eve parties is that I tend to overanalyze things. Take Baby New Year (a.k.a. “Bundle of White Male Joy”), for instance.
CELEBRATIONS
Trumann Democrat

Give the gift of self-sufficiency – all year round

Do you remember your first car? Was it a brand-new make and model that was the envy of everyone, or was it four wheels and a tiny engine that got you back and forth?. Do you remember your first apartment or house? Did you make it a private place of refuge, or did you leave the door open for friends and family? Perhaps you did both.
Gettysburg Times

Celebrating Christ is a good thing

Tis the season, or so they say. The season for? Most people are on their best behavior during the Christmas season. To what do we owe that to? It doesn’t take much to come to the conclusion that Jesus is the reason. Christmas is about the birth of Jesus...
FESTIVAL
Jayne B. Stearns

Grow fresh herbs year-round

There’s nothing like fresh herbs from the garden to make your meals taste better and give them that added flavorful oomph. But you don’t have to wait for warmer weather to have fresh herbs all year round. You don’t need soil, and you don’t need lots of space. All you really need to grow herbs hydroponically is water, a few glass containers, and light.
HOLYOKE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Harper's Bazaar

20 Chic Long Sleeve Dresses for Winter Weddings—and All Year Round

With more and more weddings taking place outdoors—be it for safety during the pandemic or because we're eager to get outside after so much time spent indoors—the need for long-sleeved dresses, gowns, and eveningwear is on the rise. After the Omicron spike, these are the looks worth adding to your cart as we prepare for a winter and spring of smaller guest lists, outdoor celebrating, and dinner parties al fresco in the snow. From blouson sleeves to fitted options, off-the-shoulder looks, and embellished arms, these are the chicest long-sleeved wedding guest looks to shop now.
APPAREL
Gettysburg Times

Moments, big and small

’Twas Christmas Day and all through the house not a creature was stirring, least of all, me or my spouse.
SOCIETY
Gettysburg Times

Not too early to keep up with retirement finances

Not long ago, children around the world were busy penning letters to St. Nick with hopes that they would awaken Christmas morning to see all of those Christmas wishes piled under the tree. Undoubtedly, some might be disappointed to discover that Santa did not deliver everything on their list, but instead will find that one special gift that offers at least a few hours of entertainment.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Gettysburg Times

Witch hazel — a bright spot in the winter landscape

If you want to brighten up a winter landscape, add witch hazel. Varieties of this attractive and easy to grow deciduous shrub bloom in bright yellow, orange, and red shades in late fall, winter, and early spring.
GARDENING
MarketWatch

How to give more and give better—all year round

This article is reprinted by permission from NerdWallet. 2020 asked a lot from us. We faced new challenges and reckoned with old ones, and often the world’s problems collided with our own individual needs. Help — whether in donations or even just attention — might’ve been hard to give when you required some yourself.
ADVOCACY
FIRST For Women

What Happens If You Give Up Alcohol for a Month?

What happens when you give up alcohol for a month? Many people ask that question before taking a booze break during “Dry January” after the holiday season. But since many of those same people also spend the first month of the year exercising and eating better — as per New Year’s resolutions — it might be difficult for them to see exactly how much of a difference avoiding alcohol actually makes. That’s why the BBC program Trust Me I’m a Doctor joined forces with scientists from University College London and the Royal Free Hospital to find the answer in a study, which took place in July.
WEIGHT LOSS
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Area elves jingled all ‘round town at Christmas parade

During the spring, the Gonzales Jambalaya Festival Association is known for one thing – the spicy Cajun rice dish with shrimp, chicken and vegetables. There was some of that Dec. 12, but mostly cool music and festive floats during the Association’s Gonzales Christmas Parade. About 24 floats and...
GONZALES, LA
yoursun.com

Christmas trees that stay all year

Planting conifers in mixed containers has been my top fall and winter project. My wife, Jan, doesn’t even know — this has really been a secret operation to get more conifers in the landscape. I am doing this under the guise of living Christmas trees and thriller plants...
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy