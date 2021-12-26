ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WATCH: Amari Cooper gives Cowboys first-half 40 burger

By Cameron Burnett
 5 days ago
Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper expressed his frustration about limited targets in recent weeks, and it appears quarterback Dak Prescott heard his words and it’s paying dividends in Week 16 against Washington.

Cooper had seven catches for 84 yards in the first half, with the final being a touchdown grab on a signature toe-tap in the front corner of the endzone. Dallas has now scored an absurd 42 points in the first half and nailed in the coffin for the Football Team early.

The touchdown pass from Prescott is his fourth of the night and the defense forced another punt late in the first half to create the opportunity for the Cowboys’ offense.

Prescott had a first-half that is considered an incredible game in four quarters. 27-for-35, 321 passing yards and four touchdowns for Prescott. Dallas added insult to injury with the score from Cooper and it’s 42-7 at halftime from AT&T Stadiun.

