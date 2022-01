Scientists have decoded the mystery of how a giant dinosaur that lived 67 million years ago learned to fly.Paleontologists have known about the existence of the giant pterosaur Quetzalcoatlus that weighs over 250kg and has a wingspan of nearly 12 metres.But how such a massive animal took to the sky during the age of the dinosaurs has remained a mystery.The new findings, published in a collection of new studies in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, however, now reveal how the mammoth beast ruled the skies for millions of years.Researchers have speculated that the giant pterosaur rocked forward on its wingtips...

WILDLIFE ・ 1 DAY AGO