WATCH: Malik Turner shows off agility, scores 8th Dallas TD of the night

By Cameron Burnett
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys have now scored the most points in a game by any team during the 2021 season. 56 points with almost the entire fourth quarter left in Dallas and Washington can’t even stop the reserve Cowboys players.

After a fourth-down stop by cornerback Anthony Brown, quarterback Cooper Rush came in after Dak Prescott was rested for the night and put together an impressive drive thanks to wide receiver Malik Turner, who sparked it with a video game-like run on a 61-yard gain.

Fittingly, Rush went right back to Turner on his next throw and he scored the touchdown he deserved after the highlight-reel catch-and-run to put Dallas into the red zone.

Turner’s touchdown grab is his third of the year and the Cowboys now sit three points behind the franchise record of 59 scored in a game and they’ve tied the franchise record of eight touchdowns in a game.

