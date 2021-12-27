ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 27

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

GENERAL

Italy tightens restrictions to curb surging COVID-19 infections, including banning all public New Year's Eve celebrations, as daily infections hit a record high over the Christmas weekend. read more

ECONOMY

Italy's Senate on Friday passed the government's tax-cutting 2022 budget, targeting the fiscal deficit to fall to 5.6% of national output from 9.4% this year. read more

Intel and Italy are intensifying talks over investments expected to be worth around 8 billion euros ($9 billion) to build an advanced semiconductor packaging plant, two sources close to the matter told Reuters. read more

DEBT

France and Italy said on Thursday the idea of more permanent joint EU debt issuance deserves an in-depth discussion when the 27-nation bloc reviews its fiscal rules next year, a suggestion likely to meet with resistance from Germany. read more

COMPANIES

(*) UNICREDIT (CRDI.MI)

Mergers should help banks boost their European footprint, UniCredit Chairman Pier Carlo Padoan said in a newspaper interview on Monday, warning about the risk that deals could make lenders more domestically focused instead.

(*) POPOLARE DI SONDRIO (BPSI.MI)

The Italian cooperative lender said on Monday it had offloaded 420.9 million euros in gross bad loans through a multi-originator GACS-backed securitisation deal, dubbed POP NPLS 2021, worth in total 789.2 million euros.

(*) ACEA (ACE.MI)

The Italian utility said it had agreed with British infrastructure investment firm Equitix the sale of a 60% stake in a new company holding its photovoltaic assets with a total installed capacity of 105 MW.

ENEL (ENEI.MI), INTESA SANPAOLO (ISP.MI)

Italian utility Enel has agreed to buy 50% of Italy's Mooney to take joint control of the payments firm with Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) and create a European-based fintech group. read more

SAIPEM

The energy services group said on Thursday it has approved the one-year renewal of euro medium term note programme confirming the maximum amount of 3,000 million euros.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM) (TLIT.MI)

The phone company said on Thursday the group infrastructure operator Fibercop had signed a loan agreement of 1.5 bln euros with a pool of international banks with 5 years tenor. The transaction contributes to its 2022 debt refinancing plan, TIM said in a statement.

CNH INDUSTRIAL (CNHI.MI)

Shareholders on Thursday approved the spin-off of its truck-making business Iveco Group, the company said, completing a plan launched more than two years ago to reorganise its businesses. read more

BANCO BPM (BAMI.MI)

The bank said on Friday it would exercise the call option on the "Euro 300,000,000 Fixed/Floating Rate Perpetual Subordinated Non Step-Up Notes", which has an outstanding residual amount of roughly 105 million euros.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

((Milan newsroom, +39 02 6612 9507, fax +39 02 801149, milan.newsroom@news.reuters.com))

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............(.PG.MI)

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............(.PL.MI)

FTSE IT allshare index (.FTITLMS)

FTSE Mib index........ (.FTMIB)

FTSE Allstars index... (.FTSTAR)

FTSE Mid Cap index.... (.FTITMC)

Block trades.......... (.BLK.MI)

Stories on Italy......

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

European Equities speed guide...................

FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................(.FTEU3)

DJ STOXX index......................................(.STOXX)

Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................(.PGL.STOXXS)

Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................(.PGL.STOXXES)

Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................(.PGL.FTEU3S)

Top 25 European pct gainers.......................(.PG.PEUR)

Top 25 European pct losers........................(.PL.PEUR)

Main stock markets:

Dow Jones...............(.DJI) Wall Street report .....

Nikkei 225.............(.N225) Tokyo report............

FTSE 100...............(.FTSE) London report...........

Xetra DAX.............(.GDAXI) Frankfurt market stories.F

CAC-40.................(.FCHI) Paris market stories....PA

World Indices.....................................

Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........

Western European IPO diary..........................

European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............

Main currency report:...............................

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Euro marks 20 eventful years

The euro on Saturday marked 20 years since people began to use the single European currency, overcoming initial doubts, price concerns and a debt crisis to spread across the region. In the euro's initial days, consumers were concerned it caused prices to rise as countries converted to the new currency.
ECONOMY
Reuters

French new passenger car registrations fall 15% year on year in Dec

PARIS, Jan 1 (Reuters) - New car registrations in France fell 15.14% in December compared with the same month a year earlier, partly due to a global semiconductor shortage and as a new wave of coronavirus infections creates uncertainty. In total, 158,121 passenger vehicles were registered last month, France's CCFA...
CARS
Reuters

German stocks - Factors to watch on December 30

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS (SHLG.DE) The U.S. drug regulator has granted emergency use authorization to Siemens Healthineers' at-home COVID-19 tests, a move that will boost availability of tests pressured by rising infection cases. read more. HUGO BOSS. The company is expanding its production capacity in a factory in Turkey to shorten the...
MARKETS
Reuters

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 30

INDRA (IDR.MC) Indra will be in charge of the technological renovation of Silogport, the technological platform of the port of Valparaiso city in Chile, Spanish economic newspaper Expansion reported on Thursday. OHLA. Spain's National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the stock market regulator, fined OHLA with 250,000 euros ($282,950.00) for providing...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#European Union#Asset Allocation#Italian#Economy Italy#Senate#Unicredit#Popolare Di#Gacs#British#Equitix
Reuters

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch Dec 30

EDF (EDF.PA), ENGIE (ENGIE.PA):. RTE, in charge of managing the French electricity transmission network, is due to publish an update to its security of supply analysis for January this morning. Pan-European market data:. European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index..............................(.FTEU3) DJ STOXX index......................................(.STOXX) Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................(.PGL.STOXXS) Top 10...
STOCKS
Reuters

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 29

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI (.SSMI) was seen opening 0.1% lower at 12,957 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer . Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:. COMPANY STATEMENTS:. * Polyphor (POLN.S) said Enbiotix had completed...
STOCKS
intralinks.com

M&A Transformation Is Rising in Italy

In Italy, according to a report from Mergermarket, the first nine months of 2021 have been the strongest start for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in over a decade. A recovering economy, linked to progress in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, economic reopening and a new prime minister have all helped keep the pipeline active. Deal value is up 144 percent, volume is up 30 percent and transactions are up 60 percent, all YOY. Investment abroad has increased as well.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Germany shuts three of its last six nuclear plants

BERLIN, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Germany has pulled the plug on three of its last six nuclear power stations as it moves towards completing its withdrawal from nuclear power as it turns its focus to renewables. The government decided to speed up the phasing out of nuclear power following Japan's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Euro
The Independent

Low-vaccinated Eastern Europe braces for omicron surge

As the fast-spreading coronavirus variant omicron rages through Western Europe officials and experts in low-vaccinated Eastern Europe anticipate a post-holiday explosion of COVID-19 cases in much of the region.Many countries in Eastern Europe only recently emerged from infection waves that put a catastrophic strain on health care systems, and at times have tallied some of the highest pandemic death rates globally. Now, with omicron already confirmed across the region and the winter holidays bringing more community gatherings and international travel, public health officials are predicting a sharp virus surge in the coming weeks.Adriana Pistol, director of Romania's National...
PUBLIC HEALTH
artvoice.com

Top Museums to Visit in Italy

Planning to visit Italy this year? Well, that’s a great idea. Want to see the best local attractions? So, here are the top museums to visit in Italy. They say that Italy is a museum country. This statement is partly true, especially considering the number of architectural monuments in the capital and the country’s ten largest cities. Moreover, you will surely find at least one museum even in small towns. That is why tourists should know the top locations in advance to plan their vacation. So, here are the museums that are worth your attention.
TRAVEL
AFP

Macron takes EU reins as election looms

France takes over the rotating presidency of the European Union on Saturday, affording President Emmanuel Macron the chance to pose as the EU's de facto leader in the run-up to national elections in April. The 44-year-old has never made any secret of his ambitions to be the motor for further European integration, serving over the last four years as a dynamic sidekick to the more steady German chancellor Angela Merkel in Europe's power couple. With Merkel now retired and the timely gift of the rotating presidency of the EU Council from January 1, Macron has announced an ambitious agenda for the 27-member bloc that could also serve his domestic campaign for re-election. "The year 2022 must be a turning point for Europe," he said in a New Year's Eve national address that hailed the EU's role during the Covid-19 crisis.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Macron hopes for EU 'turning point' in NY address

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that 2022 should be a "turning point" for the European Union, in an national address just four months from elections. The pro-EU 44-year-old, who is a narrow favourite for re-election in April, hailed the EU's role in securing vaccines against Covid-19 for the continent and in providing funds for national stimulus plans which are set to be rolled out in 2022. "The year 2022 must be a turning point for Europe," he said in a 13-minute speech recorded in the garden of the Elysee presidential palace. "Our continent has been decried so much in recent years. They say it's divided, incapable of collective projects, in the process of becoming a historical irrelevance." The Covid-19 crisis "has demonstrated that our Europe can be not only useful but also a source of hope," he said.
POLITICS
Reuters

S.Korea exports grow 25.8% y/y in 2021, sharpest in 11 years

SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports expanded at their fastest pace in 11 years in 2021, with the total export value reaching a record high, supported by post-pandemic recoveries in global demand. For the full year, exports rose 25.8% from a year earlier to $644.54 billion, trade ministry...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Brazil registers 72 new COVID-19 deaths

SAO PAULO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Brazil registered 72 COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 10,282 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry. The South American country has now recorded a total of 619,056 coronavirus deaths and 22,287,521 confirmed cases. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Bulgaria hikes natural gas price by 30.4%

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s energy regulator said on Saturday it has approved a 30.4% increase of the wholesale natural gas price for this month, following a request by Bulgargaz, the Balkan country’s main gas provider and public supplier. Natural gas prices have soared in Europe in the past...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

260K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy