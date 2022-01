LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage ahead of a potent cold front and continue well into the overnight hours. Isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms are possible from a Duncan-Knox City line and southeast. The main threats include damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to the size of half dollars and a brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out.

LAWTON, OK ・ 17 HOURS AGO