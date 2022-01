New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson ran away with his third NFL Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week (ROW) award for his efforts against the Jacksonville Jaguars. On the day, Wilson completed 14 of 22 passes for 102 yards and one touchdown while carrying the ball four times for a whopping 91 yards, outdueling number one overall pick Trevor Lawrence in a 26-21 win over Jacksonville. His 52-yard touchdown run is the longest by a quarterback this season and the longest in Jets history.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO