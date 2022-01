Mackenzie Crook is in his shed. Behind him is a model ship, a plant pot crammed with cacti, a tin mug full of pencils, a fish tank and a small fishing net. “Do you remember Pokemon Go?” says the Office and Pirates of the Caribbean star, scratching a tattooed arm. “You’d have to go out and find these monsters on your phone, and if you wanted to see the rare ones you had to go further afield. That just blew my mind. Why don’t they get a pair of binoculars and go out and watch birds? Because that’s exactly the...

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO