Today in History

UPDATED, with additional comments: President Joe Biden addressed the death of Betty White in speaking to reporters on Friday, reflecting the national impact her passing has had on the culture. “That’s a shame. She was a lovely lady,” Biden said. First Lady Jill Biden said, “Who didn’t love Betty White? We’re so sad.” Later, the president tweeted, “Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve.” Betty White brought a smile to the lips...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 19 HOURS AGO