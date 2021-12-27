Today in History

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is out with his 2021 Spotify playlist, in the spirit of other political figures (Barack Obama, for one) who’ve taken to releasing their end-of-year favorites.
Blinken’s choices actually are two lists — one an “at home” compilation of American artists, the other an “on the road” selection inspired by places he’s visited over the past year.
The “at home” list — which you can see here — includes 17 choices, including Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traitor,” Taylor Swift’s “State of Grace,” Jon Batiste’s “Freedom,” Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave” and “Leave the Door Open” from Bruno Mars, Anderson...
