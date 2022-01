House prices in Taunton, Somerset increased by more than three times the national average rate in 2021, making it the most sought-after location in the UK.According to research by Halifax, average house prices in the town rose by more than a fifth (21.8 per cent), while the rest of the UK saw an average increase of 6.2 per cent.Experts believe the town’s surrounding countryside, which more people have yearned for during the pandemic, may be behind the increase in the average house prices, which rose by £56,546 to £315,759.Last summer, Rightmove reported that enquiries from city residents about rural homes...

