S.Korea emergency approves Pfizer’s oral coronavirus treatment Paxlovid – Yonhap

Novavax Inc said on Friday it had submitted data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine, with the company expecting to submit a formal request in one month. (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
ROME (Reuters) -Italy reported a record 144,243 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, following 126,888 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell slightly to 155 from 156. Italy has registered 137,402 deaths linked to COVID-19 since February 2020, and has reported 6.125 million cases to...
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey logged 40,786 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its highest since April, and the health minister warned that the Omicron variant had become dominant as Turks celebrated New Year’s Eve without restrictions. “Although there are no restrictions, we recommend that you act as if there...
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Friday reported 143 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the official death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 299,428. The ministry also reported 10,037 new cases, bringing the total to 3,979,723. The ministry has previously said the...
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s exports in 2021 expanded at their fastest pace in 11 years, with the total exports value reaching a record figure supported by post-pandemic recoveries in global demand for the nation’s key exporting items. For the whole of 2021, South Korea’s exports grew...
KOLKATA, India (Reuters) – India on Saturday reported 22,775 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, health ministry data shows, adding to concerns for authorities around the country about the rising number of cases. The data indicates that thickly populated metros, such as the national capital New Delhi,...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Approval of a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for U.S. children aged 12-15 could be days or weeks away, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told CNN in an interview on Wednesday. Asked when children in that age group could receive a booster shot,...
(Reuters) – Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has gained approval for emergency use in children aged 12 to 18, the Indian company said on Twitter https://bit.ly/3Em588U. The tweet came minutes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an address to the nation that 15-18 year olds would...
Dec 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday authorized Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) antiviral COVID-19 pill for at-risk people aged 12 and above, making it the first oral treatment and which can be taken at home, providing a potentially important tool in the fight against the fast-spreading Omicron variant. Pfizer's...
The US Food and Drug Administration announced yesterday (December 22) an emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s Paxlovid, an antiviral pill regimen, for treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19. The drug is the first orally administered option available for the disease, and comes as the Omicron variant, now dominant in the US, is proving resistant to some of the antibody therapies currently in use for COVID-19.
