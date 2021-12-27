S.Korea emergency approves Pfizer’s oral coronavirus treatment Paxlovid – Yonhap

The US Food and Drug Administration announced yesterday (December 22) an emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s Paxlovid, an antiviral pill regimen, for treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19. The drug is the first orally administered option available for the disease, and comes as the Omicron variant, now dominant in the US, is proving resistant to some of the antibody therapies currently in use for COVID-19.

INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO