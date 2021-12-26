ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers vs Chiefs postgame injury update

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UBLgm_0dWUGTVx00

For everything that went wrong on Sunday in the Steelers loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, it would appear the team avoided any major injuries. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin updated everyone and made the two injuries he did report seem minor.

Tomlin noted that guard Trai Turner left the game with a knee injury and center Kendrick Green left the game with an ankle injury.

The media asked Tomlin if Green getting benched had anything to do with his poor play. Tomlin repeated that it was just the ankle but considering he gave up a strip-sack on the play before, it does feel a little suspicious. Green ended up playing 43 of the Steelers 70 offensive snaps.

Tomlin also chose not to address the rib injury linebacker T.J. Watt was definitely dealing with. Tomlin and Watt both characterized the injury as minor after the game but Watt had what was easily his worst game of the season.

Comments / 1

Related
behindthesteelcurtain.com

6 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin during Tuesday’s press conference

The 2021 NFL regular season is moving into the final two games and the Steelers have put themselves in a must-win situation for the rest of the season. Even though the Steelers have an extra day with their next game being on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns, Mike Tomlin held his typical Tuesday press conference. With many players discussed, it’s time for another players mentioned by Coach Tomlin during his media time. Remember these are current players where a specific question was asked during the Q&A period.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Ankle Injury#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Mike Tomlin talks about the reasoning behind letting Adrian Klemm leave the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two games remaining in the 2021 regular season, both AFC North contests, but the team has been undergoing some transition among their coaching ranks earlier than expected. As was reported just days ago, the University of Oregon was interested in Steelers’ offensive coordinator Adrian Klemm. Rumors...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Wife’s Troubling Admission

This season has been one to forget for Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with a plethora of injuries and hasn’t been able to put up impressive numbers. Mayfield’s play this season has drawn a lot of criticism. Some of it is warranted, but there’s a line that fans shouldn’t cross. Unfortunately, there are a few fans taking things way too far.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Top Candidates To Replace Matt Nagy, Help Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are likely to fire head coach Matt Nagy at the end of the season. Here are potential replacements who can also help Justin FIelds. The Chicago Bears are winding down another disappointing season. They own a 5-10 record with two games left. This Sunday, they host the New York Giants in their home finale. They’ll try to end their five-game home losing streak. They haven’t won a home game since Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Philip Rivers was on Christmas vacation when Colts called

While the Indianapolis Colts were mapping out their scenarios when it comes to the quarterback position, their former starter in Philip Rivers became an option. With Carson Wentz testing positive for COVID-19 and being out for five days at a minimum, head coach Frank Reich reached out to Rivers about the situation. The 40-year-old quarterback was on Christmas vacation with his family.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Mike Zimmer Announces Vikings Starting QB For Packers Game

Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers insider has bad news on potential Ben Roethlisberger replacement

The Steelers need a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger, but per one team insider, that replacement may already be on the team. Mason Rudolph was originally drafted as a long-term project, thought to eventually one day take over for Roethlisberger as he entered his late-30’s. Well, Roethlisberger has played longer than expected, while Rudolph hasn’t made the necessary transition an easy one.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson sets record straight on Mike Zimmer ‘frustrated’ take on his rant

The Minnesota Vikings had a slow start at home last week vs. the Los Angeles Rams. They only scored three points in the first half and ultimately lost. The loss dropped the Vikings from a playoff spot and they no longer control their own playoff destiny. Vikings Pro Bowl wide receiver Justin Jefferson appeared to call out his teammates for not having enough energy to start the game last week.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Called Out For What He Said About Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow thoroughly humiliated the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday. One former Ravens defender didn’t take too kindly to that – but his comments have landed him in some hot water. On Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, NFL analyst Bart Scott declared that “the...
NFL
FanSided

Kirk Cousins let down the Vikings and Mike Zimmer

Kirk Cousins knew he was at risk of missing a critical game late in the year due to his vaccination status. He remained stubborn anyway. Cousins’ decision not to get vaccinated would be fine, had he not contracted the virus right before a must-win game on Sunday Night Football.
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On John Madden Very Clear

Bill Belichick has a deep reverence for NFL history. So when the Patriots head coach addressed the loss of the legendary John Madden, he spoke at length. Madden had an immeasurable impact on the sport of football. During Wednesday’s press conference, Belichick took some time to express those sentiments.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

58K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy