Steelers vs Chiefs postgame injury update

For everything that went wrong on Sunday in the Steelers loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, it would appear the team avoided any major injuries. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin updated everyone and made the two injuries he did report seem minor.

Tomlin noted that guard Trai Turner left the game with a knee injury and center Kendrick Green left the game with an ankle injury.

The media asked Tomlin if Green getting benched had anything to do with his poor play. Tomlin repeated that it was just the ankle but considering he gave up a strip-sack on the play before, it does feel a little suspicious. Green ended up playing 43 of the Steelers 70 offensive snaps.

Tomlin also chose not to address the rib injury linebacker T.J. Watt was definitely dealing with. Tomlin and Watt both characterized the injury as minor after the game but Watt had what was easily his worst game of the season.