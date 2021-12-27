ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dak Prescott highlights Cowboys’ onslaught vs. Washington

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWYyf_0dWUFX0e00

Dak Prescott threw for 330 yards and four touchdown passes to lead the host Dallas Cowboys past the Washington Football Team, 56-14, Sunday night in Arlington, Texas.

Ezekiel Elliott scored two touchdowns, one on a run and the other on a reception. DeMarcus Lawrence added a deft interception and nimble 40-yard return for another score as Dallas (11-4) beat Washington (6-9) for the second time in 15 days, pushing its NFC East rival to the brink of elimination from the postseason.

After clinching the division title earlier in the day, there was no letup in the Cowboys as they scored touchdowns on five straight possessions in the first half. Those scores, combined with Lawrence’s pick-six on a pass that he tipped and hauled in at the line of scrimmage, gave Dallas a 42-7 lead at the break. The output tied a team record for the most points scored in a half.

In the third quarter, Dallas increased its lead as Corey Clement blocked a punt and Chauncey Golston gathered the ball on a waist-high bounce in the end zone. Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush added a 9-yard touchdown pass to Malik Turner.

The Cowboys finished with 497 yards, with 388 coming in the first half. Five days earlier, Washington’s defense surrendered 519 yards in a 27-17 loss at Philadelphia. On Sunday, the frustration boiled over on the Washington sideline as Pro Bowl tackle Jonathan Allen threw a punch at fellow lineman Daron Payne.

Prescott completed all but one of his first 21 passes and finished 28 of 39 before retiring to the sideline in the third quarter. Amari Cooper had seven catches for 85 yards and a touchdown, which came on a 13-yard reception with five seconds left in the first half. Dalton Schultz caught eight balls for 82 yards and a score. Even lineman Terence Steele got into the act, catching a 1-yard touchdown pass on a tackle-eligible play.

Meanwhile, Washington’s Tyler Heinicke faced a swarming Cowboys defense that sacked him four times and limited Washington to 257 yards. Heinicke completed 7 of 22 passes for 121 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Trevon Diggs picked off Heinicke’s first pass of the night for his league-leading 11th interception this year.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Tight End Reveals Brutally Honest Message For Teammates

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the NFL teams with legitimate hopes for a deep postseason run. But with New Years Eve celebrations on the horizon, another spike of positive COVID-19 tests could pose issues through the final few weeks of the NFL season. Addressing this potential issue, Cowboys tight...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones’ New Year’s Eve Quote Is Going Viral

It’s going to be a low-key New Year’s Eve for the Dallas Cowboys. Earlier this week, Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz revealed his brutally honest advice for his teammates. “Make smart decisions. Don’t go out and do stupid s***,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday....
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Sunday’s Game

The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense is a major reason why they’re a Super Bowl contender this season. That being said, that unit will be missing a key contributor on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has announced that Neal will miss this weekend’s...
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys release injury report before Arizona matchup

With two games remaining in the regular season, the Dallas Cowboys are trying to get healthy heading into the playoffs. However, a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals comes first, with an important one for NFC seeding ahead. Dallas released the Wednesday injury report, with everybody on the active 53 man...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Corey Clement
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Tough Cowboys News

The Dallas Cowboys got some unfortunate news on linebacker Keanu Neal on Friday afternoon. Neal has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time this season. That means he will have to miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. This will be the third game that Neal has had...
NFL
Dallas News

Cowboys stars Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott are running toward the playoffs

With his arm, Dak Prescott had a chance to connect Sunday with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who sprinted behind a linebacker up the right seam while splitting two safeties, for a potential 32-yard touchdown during the second quarter. Prescott used his legs instead. The Cowboys quarterback took advantage of a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Bengals#Ravens#American Football#Dak Prescott Highlights#Pro Bowl
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys linebacker tests positive for COVID-19

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Keanu Neal has tested positive for COVID-19, per NFL reporter Tom Pelissero. He will miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Neal also tested positive for the virus on Sept. 25, meaning he was not required to test again for 90 days from that date. That ended a week ago, and coincidentally he drew a positive on what was presumably one of first tests since that break.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

31K+
Followers
31K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy