What’s your favorite charge, or piece of counsel, you have heard in a wedding homily?. Any Christian minister who has performed a wedding knows the challenge and opportunity of that moment. We have a precious few minutes to capture the moment and hang out a vision for the newlyweds to pursue for the rest of their days. On more than one occasion, I have surprised the couple with this charge: “Enjoy this day with everything you have, and when it is over, in one way, pretend like it never happened.”

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 12 DAYS AGO