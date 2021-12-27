ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China stocks up as property, energy firms gain on policy support signals

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

* SSEC +0.15%, CSI300 +0.03%

* PBOC vows to promote healthy development of real estate sector

* China reports slower industrial profit growth in November

SHANGHAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Monday, with energy and real estate developers leading gains on expectations of more monetary easing after the central bank vowed to promote healthy development of the country’s real estate market. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.15% at 3,623.58 points while China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.03%.

** Leading the gains, the real estate index added 1.01% while the energy sector gained 1.04%.

** China’s central bank said it will safeguard the legal rights of home buyers and better satisfy their reasonable living needs, while the nation’s top real estate regulator vowed to resolutely tackle risks stemming from overdue delivery of residential properties by some top developers.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.31%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was unchanged and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was unchanged for the day. ** China’s local symptomatic coronavirus cases crept up again, after it reported the highest daily rise in local infections in 21 months over the weekend, with most new infections reported in the northwestern city of Xian as it entered a fifth day of a lockdown. ** The country’s statistics bureau also said on Monday that profits at China’s industrial firms grew at a slower pace in November.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.03% while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 0.21%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3702 per U.S. dollar, 0.05% weaker than the previous close of 6.3672. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China to cut new energy vehicle subsidies by 30% in 2022

BEIJING, Jan 1 (Reuters) - China will cut subsidies on new energy vehicles (NEVs), such as electric cars, by 30% in 2022 and withdraw them altogether at the end of the year, the Finance Ministry said on its website on Friday. The ministry had said in April 2020 that NEV...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Real Estate#Yuan#Shenzhen#Ssec 0 15#Csi300#Pboc#Shanghai Composite#Chinext Composite#Msci#Shanghai Newsroom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
Japan
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

S.Korea exports grow 25.8% y/y in 2021, sharpest in 11 years

SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports expanded at their fastest pace in 11 years in 2021, with the total export value reaching a record high, supported by post-pandemic recoveries in global demand. For the full year, exports rose 25.8% from a year earlier to $644.54 billion, trade ministry...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China to extend preferential tax policies for foreigners until end-2023

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will extend preferential income tax policies for foreigners residing in the country to Dec. 31, 2023, the finance ministry said on Friday, as part of measures to ease the burden on taxpayers. Previously, China said benefits and allowances for foreigners including housing rental and education for...
INCOME TAX
Reuters

China implements new schemes for banks to support small businesses

BEIJING, Jan 1 (Reuters) - China's central bank confirmed on Saturday that it will implement new schemes aimed at encouraging financial institutions to lend to small businesses under pressure due to the impact of COVID-19. The measures had been announced by the State Council, or cabinet, on Dec. 15. The...
ECONOMY
Reuters

India's Reliance plans to raise up to $5 billion in US$ debt

(Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries Ltd said it plans to raise up to $5 billion in dollar-denominated debt and use proceeds primarily to refinance its existing borrowings. The Mukesh Ambani-owned oil-to-telecoms conglomerate said that the proposal for fixed rate notes, which could be issued in one or more tranches,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China Dec new home prices fall at slower pace - private survey

BEIJING, Jan 1 (Reuters) - China's December new home prices declined at a slower pace compared with a month earlier, a private-sector survey showed on Saturday, offering a tentative sign of stabilising demand after authorities took steps to avert a hard landing for the market. New home prices in 100...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Reuters

260K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy