Publisher Square Enix and developer Artdink have released the first (English) “Character & Story Trailer” for tactical RPG Triangle Strategy on Nintendo Switch, elaborating on Roland Glenbrook. He is the best friend of Serenoa Wolffort and the younger prince of Glenbrook, and it seems he’ll be struggling to reconcile his high ideals with the cruel realities of life and war. Roland will be “forced to make a bitter decision” that you evidently will get to decide, just like in Tactics Ogre. The whole game continues to have a tremendous Tactics Ogre vibe, in the best possible way, but likely more people have played the similar Final Fantasy Tactics.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO