Panama City Beach, FL

Arnold kicks off 17th annual Visit PCB Marlin Classic Christmas basketball tournament

By Sam Granville
 5 days ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The 17th annual Visit PCB Marlin Classic Christmas basketball tournament began Sunday night.

The tournament kicked off with a skills challenge and the games will begin Monday morning at 10:00 a.m.

Arnold boys head basketball coach Josh Laatsch said 32 teams from six different states will be in competition, making this the largest Marlin Classic ever.

“This is an important event that we do and it’s beyond me,” Laatsch said. “Richard at the TDC and Visit Panama City Beach, they’re really really good to us and this has kind of been their baby, even before I was here and the school opened, this will be the 17th annual, it’s a big thing for the community, it’s good for the basketball in this community we’ve got local teams represented here as well as teams from other states.

“So, it’s just a big tournament, a great opportunity for teams to come and experience the lifestyle that we have to offer and get some quality basketball, there’s a combined 16 of these 32 teams have deep, deep playoff runs in their respective states, so it’s a lot of good competitive basketball and a great opportunity for them to experience our beaches.”

The tournament will take place Monday, December 27, through Wednesday, December 29.

